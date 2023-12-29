Billy Donovan Gives Encouraging Update on Bulls’ Lonzo Ball’s Knee Rehab

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Subscribe Now
Friday, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Billy Donovan Gives Encouraging Update on Bulls’ Lonzo Ball’s Knee Rehab

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 12:34 a.m.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will start running again in January after a nearly two-year recovery process due to various injuries.

“The pain that he was experiencing has been eliminated,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said, via Chicago Tribune’s Julie Poe.

The decision to start running is a huge step in Ball’s recovery after he underwent a cartilage transplant in his left knee in March. It was the third knee surgery Ball has been through. 

Ball is not expected to play during the 2023–24 season, but the development is positive nonetheless—not long ago, it was thought that Ball’s basketball career could be done. Ball even told media in October that he “definitely” plans to return to basketball.

Ball is not expected to return for the Bulls this season, but the absence of pain is a huge marker for his recovery as an athlete and a person. He experienced chronic pain in everyday activities for at least a year before that cartilage procedure. Has to be a huge relief.

— Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) December 28, 2023

The last time Ball played was on Jan. 14, 2022 when he left the game due to knee soreness, which eventually revealed a small tear in his meniscus.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: