Bill Belichick Goes to Bat for Patriots Great Rodney Harrison’s Hall of Fame Candidacy

Jelani Scott
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 9:28 p.m.

Bill Belichick has coached a plethora of Hall of Famers over his career. With another former player up for induction, the New England Patriots coach didn’t hold back while offering a ringing endorsement on Friday.

Belichick, who’s known for his short answers, shared an extended message on ex-safety Rodney Harrison after he was named one of 14 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024. 

When asked about his impact during his six years in New England, Belichick labeled Harrison as the “best safety I’ve coached” and a player who meant “everything” to the club.

“He’s one of the best I’ve ever coached,” Belichick told reporters of Harrison, a 2019 Patriots Hall of Fame inductee. “I mean, he’d certainly be on my all-time team without question. Behind Taylor, but he’d certainly be right up there. A tremendous player. Great practice player, too. Made everybody else on the team better. If you practiced against him, you got better or you got embarrassed, one of the two.”

“He’s one of the best I’ve ever coached. He would certainly be on my all-time team.”

Bill Belichick on @Rodney_Harrison being named a @ProFootballHOF finalist. pic.twitter.com/YNqXXfF9e8

— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 29, 2023

A fifth-round pick in 1994, Harrison joined the Patriots as a free agent after nine seasons with the Chargers, where he was a first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. The vaunted defensive back went on to play a key role with New England, winning Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX while earning first-team and second-team All Pro nods in ‘03 and ’04, respectively.

“Tremendous respect for what he did as a player,” Belichick said. “What he brought to our team. How much he meant to our team. What we lost when we lost him. We lost a great, great player. Monday through Monday. It wasn’t just on Sunday. What he brought to the team every day of the week. Every day he walked into the building. 

“Every time he stepped on the field. Was all positive and impressive. Certainly, I hope he gets recognized, I think he definitely deserves it. This guy’s a great football player. Great teammate.”

Although it remains to be seen if Harrison makes the cut, Belichick’s high praise will, at the very least, serve as a microcosm for how respected the 15-year pro and current NBC analyst still is in Foxborough and around the NFL.

