Aldi Is Selling 20-Piece Meal Prep Container Sets for Just $5, and They're Guaranteed to Fly Off Shelves

Kenn Bivins
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 4:30 p.m.

There are only a few days left in the 2023, but that hasn’t stopped some of us from getting a head start on our New Year's resolutions. Even if you’re still working on last year’s (or can’t remember what it was), it’s not too late to start thinking about the upcoming 365 (plus one for good luck) days and how you want them to look. You could decide to eat more leafy greens, save for a dream vacation or maybe even start working on that business plan you’ve been putting off for years.

Whatever area of your life you decide to nurture in 2024, it’s essential to have a support group as you embark on this journey to a new and improved you! Aside from family and friends, we often look to sources outside of our immediate circle to validate our pursuits to becoming our best selves. And German-based supermarket chain Aldi is shaping up to be quite the accountability partner.

Crofton Meal Prep Containers

Aldi

The retailer, known for its incredible Aldi Finds, made it clear that they've got our backs with the latest round of products to hit the grocer's shelves. In addition to a $20 kettlebell set and a $35 cold press juicer, the retailer also added Crofton Meal Prep Containers to its inventory list, and they’re sure to sell out before the year officially ends. Each pack comes with 20 pieces — 10 containers and 10 lids — and is available in a one or two-compartment option.

Not only can you fit a substantial amount of food into each container, but the entire set stacks for easy storage. And when you’ve finished enjoying the contents, you can toss them straight into the dishwasher to reuse again and again. As if all of that wasn’t enough for you to head over to your closest Aldi, the entire set only costs $4.99! For comparison sake, a similar set of plastic containers can cost upwards of $12.

At a price that low, it’s a given that these containers won’t last for long. But if you do happen to snag your very own set and aren’t sure where to start with meal prep, it might be worth it to try out this Costco hack for a quick and easy option.

