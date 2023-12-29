OFFERS
New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace Hamadeh attorney, also chairman of legislative panel, grills ex-Supreme Court justice on ballot printer failures Picture This: Snow-capped San Francisco Peaks over Watson Lake Quick action, a few lights help save a life Project Linus is an all-volunteer mission of love for children Yavapai County Sheriff's Office weekend roundup Republican Women of Prescott install 2024 Executive Committee In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job

Al Michaels Trolls Astros With Unexpected Trash Banging One-Liner During Browns-Jets

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 4:01 a.m.

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels threw some unexpected shade at the Houston Astros during the Thursday Night Football broadcast.

In the first half of the New York Jets’ matchup against the Cleveland Browns, a loud banging drum was heard in the background as analyst Kirk Herbstreit tried to break down a play.

Michaels couldn’t help but capitalize on the moment.

“Somebody is pounding on that trash can—the Astros must be in town,” the announcer said.

"Somebody's pounding on that trash can, I think the Astros must be in town."

- Al Michaels pic.twitter.com/tCLz8xXHud

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 29, 2023

Michaels, of course, is referencing the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal from 2017 and '18 in which the team used cues such as banging on a trash can in the dugout to tell the batter which pitch was coming next.

After a season filled with Thursday Night Football duds, Michaels and Herbstreit were treated to an exciting game this week as Joe Flacco and the Browns racked up 34 points on the Jets by halftime.

