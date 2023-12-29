OFFERS
A Smiling C.J. Mosley Asked Joe Flacco the Perfect Question on Field After Browns Beat Jets

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 5:57 a.m.

Cleveland Browns fans showered quarterback Joe Flacco with cheers of appreciation during the team’s Week 17 win over the New York Jets, chanting his name after the Browns clinched a playoff berth for just the second time in 21 years.

No one would’ve expected it to be Flacco leading the charge for Cleveland in 2023, as the 38-year-old was only signed in late November after having spent the first half of the season back home on the couch.

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, Flacco’s teammate for five years with the Baltimore Ravens, is among those left awestruck by the quarterback’s resurgence with the Browns. Mosley had an inquiry for Flacco during their postgame exchange at midfield.

“Who woulda thought the f------ Browns would be screaming your name?” Mosley asked Flacco while embracing the veteran quarterback. “That s--- crazy.”

"Who would have thought the Browns would be screaming your name?" -@TreyDeuce32RTR

You deserve it, @JoeFlacco. pic.twitter.com/xH5gNNz4Fd

— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2023

In five games as the Browns quarterback, Flacco has posted a 4–1 record. He’s thrown for more than 300 yards in four straight games, all of which resulted in Cleveland victories.

New York moved on from Flacco ahead of the 2023 campaign and didn’t look to reunite with him when Aaron Rodgers went down with season-ending injury in Week 1.

He’s since gone on to throw for more passing touchdowns in five weeks than the Jets have thrown all season. He’ll be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 as the Baltimore Ravens' quarterback.

Fans in Cleveland have not been shy about their admiration for the savvy veteran, something Mosley and Flacco certainly won’t forget after Thursday’s clash.

