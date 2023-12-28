Yoshinobu Yamamoto Suggests He Would've Signed With Dodgers Even Without Shohei Ohtani

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds Tri City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols Dec. 31 Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Suggests He Would've Signed With Dodgers Even Without Shohei Ohtani

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 12:12 a.m.

Even by their lofty standards, this offseason was a protracted victory lap for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Flexing their considerable financial might, the Dodgers not only signed two-time AL MVP designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani—they lured star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Chavez Ravine as well.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles's new hurler addressed reporters for the first time and made a surprising revelation about his free agency.

"I wouldn't say he was the sole reason I decided to come here," Yamamoto said of Ohtani, through an interpreter. "Even if he went somewhere else, I probably still would've ended up in LA as a Dodger. On top that, though, Shohei is not only one of the best Japanese players, but one of the best players—period—in all MLB."

Yoshinobu Yamamoto says he would've "probably still ended up in L.A. as a Dodger" even if Shohei Ohtani didn't sign with them pic.twitter.com/NlmiZh0NVk

— SNY (@SNYtv) December 27, 2023

Yamamoto comes to North America after a stellar seven-year career with Nippon Professional Baseball's Orix Buffaloes, during which he went 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA and 922 strikeouts. He was courted during free agency by the Dodgers, the New York Yankees, the New York Mets and numerous other teams.

Ohtani and Yamamoto were teammates on the Japanese national squad in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, helping their country win its third edition of the tournament.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: