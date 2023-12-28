World Briefly: Israeli strikes across Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians, even in largely emptied north

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces are bombarding cities, towns and refugee camps across Gaza, killing dozens of people. The air and ground offensive against Hamas has widened to most of the territory, and forced thousands more to flee from homes and shelters in recent days. The war has already killed over 20,000 Palestinians and driven about 85% of the population of 2.3 million from their homes. Much of northern Gaza has been leveled, largely depopulated and isolated for weeks. Many fear a similar fate awaits the south. Israel has vowed to dismantle Hamas and bring back more than 100 hostages still held by the militants after their Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel.

As Gaza war grinds on, tensions soar along Israel's volatile northern border with Lebanon

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli officials are stepping up threats against the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. They warn that Israel is running out of patience as the two sides continue to trade fire along Israel's volatile northern border. A top Israeli Cabinet member said Wednesday that if the international community and the Lebanese government don't restrain Hezbollah, Israel will. The army chief says the military has approved plans in case it decides to open a second front in the north. The fighting along Israel's northern border has raised fears of a wider regional war.

Venezuela will hold military exercises off its shores as a British warship heads to Guyana

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — President Nicolás Maduro has ordered Venezuela's armed forces to conduct defensive exercises in the Eastern Caribbean after the United Kingdom announced it would send a warship to Guyana's territorial waters during a border dispute between the South American neighbors. In a nationally televised address on Thursday, Maduro said that 6,000 Venezuelan troops, including air and naval forces, will conduct joint operations off the nation's eastern coast -- near the border with Guyana. Maduro described the impending arrival of British ship HMS Trent to Guyana's shores as a "threat" to his country. He argued that the ship's deployment violates a recent agreement between the neighboring nations.

World population up 75 million this year, topping 8 billion by Jan. 1

The world population grew by 75 million people over the past year and on New Year's Day it will stand at more than 8 billion people. That is according to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday. The worldwide growth rate in the past year was just under 1%. The growth rate for the United States in the past year was 0.53%, about half the worldwide figure. The U.S. added 1.7 million people and will have a population on New Year's Day of 335.8 million people. If the current pace continues through the end of the decade, the 2020s could be the slowest-growing decade in U.S. history.

AP concludes at least hundreds died in floods after Ukraine dam collapse, far more than Russia said

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — An AP investigation has found that Russian occupation authorities vastly and deliberately undercounted the dead in one of the most devastating chapters of the 22-month war in Ukraine — the flooding that followed the catastrophic explosion that destroyed the Kakhovka Dam in the southern Kherson region. Russia said 59 people drowned in the territory it controls. But The Associated Press determined the number is at least in the hundreds in the town of Oleshky alone. Health workers and others who were in Oleshky told the AP that Russian authorities hid the true number by taking control of the issuance of death certificates, immediately removing bodies not claimed by family, and preventing local health workers and volunteers from dealing with the dead.

Election officials see a range of threats in 2024, from hostile countries to conspiracy theorists

ATLANTA (AP) — The list of security challenges keeps growing for election officials preparing for the 2024 presidential election. Many of the concerns from four years ago persist. Those concerns include possible cyberattacks targeting voter registration systems or websites that report unofficial results, and the potential for equipment problems or human errors to be amplified by those seeking to undermine confidence in the outcome. New risks that have emerged include death threats directed at election workers and security breaches inside election offices. Republican former President Donald Trump is already warning the 2024 vote could be rigged. Election workers are bracing for a challenging year that will have no margin for error.

Nikki Haley doesn't mention slavery when asked what caused the Civil War; later walks that back

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is walking back an answer she gave to a voter about the reason for the Civil War that didn't include a mention of slavery. Haley was asked Wednesday at a town hall in Berlin, New Hampshire, what she believed had caused the war. The former South Carolina governor talked about the role of government, replying it was about "the freedoms of what people could and couldn't do." The questioner said he was astonished her answer didn't mention slavery. Haley retorted: "What do you want me to say about slavery?" On Thursday, Haley said in a radio interview, "Of course the Civil War was about slavery."

The number of wounded Israeli soldiers is mounting, representing a hidden cost of war

RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) — The number of Israeli soldiers wounded in the war with Hamas is growing. They are yet another sizable and deeply traumatized segment of Israeli society whose struggles are emerging as a hidden cost of the war that will be felt acutely for years to come. Given the large numbers of wounded, advocates worry the country is not prepared to address their needs. Israel's Defense Ministry says roughly 3,000 members of the country's security forces have been wounded since Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7. Historically the plight of the wounded, has taken a backseat to the stories of soldiers killed in battle. After the fanfare surrounding tales of their service recedes, the wounded are left with a new reality that can be disorienting, challenging and lonely.