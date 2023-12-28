OFFERS
In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds Tri City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols Dec. 31 Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

West Virginia’s Neal Brown Drenched in Mayonnaise After Duke’s Mayo Bowl Victory Over North Carolina

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 2:36 a.m.

It's a college football bowl tradition that comes but once a year.

We're not talking about the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl or any of college football's postseason aristocracy. We're talking about the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, and the mayonnaise bath that has followed it for the last three seasons.

On Wednesday, West Virginia Mountaineers coach Neal Brown became the third coach to be doused in the creamy sauce after his team ran away from the North Carolina Tar Heels 30-10.

ESPN captured Brown's bath, accompanied by cheers and encouragement from the Duke's Mayo mascot. The network's broadcasters sampled various mayonnaise-based concoctions on camera throughout the game.

MAYO DUMP. pic.twitter.com/pEqLT19Zc5

— Duke's Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 28, 2023

The first two recipients of the mayo bath were the South Carolina Gamecocks' Shane Beamer in 2021 and the Maryland Terrapins' Mike Locksley in 2022.

After getting drenched, Brown asked ESPN reporter Harry Lyles Jr. whether he wanted a hug, spooking him.

.@harrylylesjr was shook when Neal Brown asked if he wanted a hug 🤣 https://t.co/u4ntkqicl8 pic.twitter.com/yfOd9vwfsA

— Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 28, 2023

Lyles later conceded he should've taken the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

I should have given coach a hug. Next time

— Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) December 28, 2023

Only in college football, ladies and gentlemen.

