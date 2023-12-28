The One Meal Joe Jonas Calls His 'Favorite'

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds Tri City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols Dec. 31 Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The One Meal Joe Jonas Calls His 'Favorite'

Nathan Hutsenpiller
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 8:30 p.m.

In a recent interview conducted by Food & Wine, the parents of the iconic pop trio, the Jonas Brothers, shared an inside look at the family's long standing traditions which eventually led to the revelation of Joe Jonas’s favorite meal. 

Through the years, the Jonas Brothers have experienced high’s and low’s just like the rest of us, however, the chaotic nature of their profession certainly exponentiated the whirlwind of everyday life to a point that not many can relate to. But as it turns out, the brother's loving parents made sure that the boys never went a day without prioritizing at least two family meals, which explains the trio's overarching and very relatable wholesome vibe entirely.

Related: Why Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Custody Battle Will Continue Into 2024

“We shared breakfast and dinner every day,” Kevin Jonas Sr. said in reference to raising his loving family. “We would share stories of the day, go through what was coming the next day and dream about the future as they were starting out. No matter how busy we were, we had family time around the Jonas table.”

Kevin actually credits his wife Denise for starting the tradition and making sure the family stayed consistent with it. And while Denise claims that she often felt intimidated by the private chefs that came with her boy’s success, that never stopped the brothers from calling home and asking their mother for recipes.

Related: Sophie Turner Shares First Social Media Post Since Joe Jonas Breakup

Upon returning home, both Joe and his youngest brother, Franklin, always request their mother’s taco soup. And although each of the boys seem to have their own personal preference from Denise’s recipe repertoire, it is apparent that her years of providing a loving home and meal for her family had a long lasting effect on the brothers. Denise described a moment when her son Nick told her that after having chicken soup all over the world, there is still none like his mothers.

Any parent would view this as the ultimate compliment, and it totally explains why Joe Jonas would consistently request the same taco soup recipe every time he returned home. There is nothing like the familiar feeling of being with those who raised you within the comfort of your family home. And to tack a delicious meal on top of that is all you need for both a full belly and a happy heart alike. 

Up next: 15 of the Best Sam's Club Finds of 2023

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: