Texans QB C.J. Stroud Shares Significant Health Update Ahead of Sunday’s Game

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 9:51 p.m.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is expected to make his return to the field on Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans as he is now out of concussion protocol.

Stroud missed the last two games after he suffered a concussion during the Texans’ Week 14 matchup vs. the New York Jets. He was hit by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams in the fourth quarter of that game and hasn’t played since.

Thursday marked the second practice in a row in which Stroud participated in this week. He announced the news of his return after Thursday’s practice.

“I’m back and I’m happy to be here,” Stroud shared on Thursday when speaking to the media. 

C.J Stroud after missing two games due to a concussion:

“I’m back and I’m happy to be here.” https://t.co/jGrpe7GQTk pic.twitter.com/6TIallsOhz

— Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) December 28, 2023

The Texans have gone 1–1 in Stroud’s absence with Case Keenum as the team’s starter. Before that, the rookie quarterback led Houston to a 7–6 record to open the season. The Texans are currently in the hunt as the No. 8 seed in the NFL playoffs.

In the 13 games Stroud did start in, he completed 62.4% of passes for 3,631 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

