Sam Heughan Comments on 'Bittersweet' End of 'Outlander'

Patti Greco
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 2:07 p.m.

Like it or not, Outlander is coming to an end. Asked about the series nearing its conclusion on BBC's The One Show, star Sam Heughan shared, "It’s bittersweet. It’s been eight seasons...It’s been 10 years of my life."

Of course, there's a ways to go before the final episode of the time-travel tale, based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, actually makes it to air. The first half of Outlander's supersized 16-episode seventh season wrapped in August 2023, with the back half coming in 2024. Season 8, which will consist of 10 episodes, is likely to follow in 2025—a while from now!—although Starz has not made any official announcements regarding a release date (or year). 

While Season 7 is taking story from Gabaldon’s sixth and seventh books in the series (A Breath of Snow and Ashes and An Echo in My Bones), Season 8 will most likely be adapted from books eight and nine (Written in My Own Heart's Blood and Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone). But Gabaldon is currently working on book 10, which may or may not wrap up the love story of Jamie (Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe). So it's hard to say for sure what to expect. 

"It’s just incredible. It’s been an amazing journey," Heughan told BBC's The One Show. "But it’ll be sad to say goodbye to the ginger wig." You can say that again, Sam. And considering how far off the finale actually is, you probably will! 

