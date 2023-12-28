Russell Wilson’s Social Media Activity Adds Intrigue to Broncos' Benching Decision

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds Tri City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols Dec. 31 Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Russell Wilson’s Social Media Activity Adds Intrigue to Broncos' Benching Decision

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 12:40 a.m.

Russell Wilson was benched by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday in a move that was likely financially motivated.

Unsurprisingly, Wilson doesn't seem thrilled about the Broncos’ decision to take him out of the starting lineup. The quarterback went on X, formerly known as Twitter, and began liking a few posts about the benching situation.

He liked multiple posts asserting that Wilson’s benching was a result of him not adjusting his contract, which came from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. He even liked two videos of Schultz discussing this news.

Another post Wilson liked that stood out to fans is one from an account called Fantasy Fanatics that compared Wilson and Patrick Mahomes’s statistics this season. The two quarterbacks’ stat lines appear similar, except that Mahomes has thrown 14 interceptions in contrast to Wilson’s eight.

While none of these reports are explicitly confirmed by the Broncos or Wilson, fans wonder how much truth there is to them as Wilson went on his liking spree.

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: #Broncos Russell Wilson has seemingly confirmed the current situation by liking my tweet! https://t.co/5S7zCEP4yS pic.twitter.com/cF7c8sQNWP

— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 27, 2023

Wilson has $37 million salary for the 2025 season that vests in March 2024. It would also become fully guaranteed if Wilson cannot pass a physical at that time. With the stunning move, all signs point toward Denver cutting ties with Wilson during the offseason before that date in order to preserve some financial flexibility for the future.

Wilson has led the Broncos to a 7–8 record after throwing for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: