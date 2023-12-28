Q&A with Matt Farris

Matt Farris, a band that plays a mix of Top 40s, rock and original country music, is performing a New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Prescott. The band will play live music from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Matt’s Saloon, 112 S. Montezuma St.

The event will include a balloon drop at midnight inside the bar while the annual Boot Drop and fireworks show takes place outside on Whiskey Row.

Featuring Matt Farris as the lead singer and guitarist, the band includes Austin Goff on drums, Zach Harris on bass and Chris Deacon on lead guitar. Farris spoke with Across the Street ahead of the performance. The following interview was edited for length and clarity.

What can people expect from the show?

It’s definitely a high-energy show. I mean, we’re touring full time. We just got that show with Lainey Wilson that we did a couple of weeks ago in Phoenix. She won CMA Entertainer of the Year, so that was huge for us. We’re just trying to put on the best show he possibly can, put our best foot forward and make it a night to remember for sure.

What inspires you when coming up with song ideas?

Pretty much everyday life inspires me and any songwriter. I mean, sometimes it’ll come to you in the middle of the night when you’re sleeping, and sometimes it’s just, you see something or feel a certain way. You got to put it all out on paper and eventually, a song will come out of it.



What do you like most about playing country music?

The way the country is now, I mean, it’s just a mix of everything. It’s all storytelling in some way. I know lot of people say there’s bro-country or rap-country or rock-country. It’s all to me, it’s just music. I mean, it’s all storytelling just in a different way. It’s kind of neat that it extends to all different genres and it’s a big mix of everybody, but it’s one big family still, which is really cool.

What do you like most about playing with

this band?

My [current] guitar player actually was one of my first guitar players back in 2012, 2013, when he left for a while. He came back, but the other guys are pretty recent, I mean, they joined the band in August and they really fit well and are really pushing the limits of what we’re able to do on stage and make these shows bigger and better.

Ever since they joined me, now we’re headlining a thing in California called King of the Hammers, in January. A lot of big things are happening. Our last song, One Night Stand that went out, was No. 18 on the country charts. For us, it’s really just been a huge push and a big change.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Facebook @ JesseBertel, email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.