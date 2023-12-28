Q&A with Matt Farris

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds Tri City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols Dec. 31 Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Q&A with Matt Farris

Matt Farris is performing at Matt’s Saloon’s New Year’s Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (Courtesy)

Matt Farris is performing at Matt’s Saloon’s New Year’s Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (Courtesy)

By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 9:55 a.m.

Matt Farris, a band that plays a mix of Top 40s, rock and original country music, is performing a New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Prescott. The band will play live music from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at Matt’s Saloon, 112 S. Montezuma St.

The event will include a balloon drop at midnight inside the bar while the annual Boot Drop and fireworks show takes place outside on Whiskey Row.

Featuring Matt Farris as the lead singer and guitarist, the band includes Austin Goff on drums, Zach Harris on bass and Chris Deacon on lead guitar. Farris spoke with Across the Street ahead of the performance. The following interview was edited for length and clarity.

What can people expect from the show?

It’s definitely a high-energy show. I mean, we’re touring full time. We just got that show with Lainey Wilson that we did a couple of weeks ago in Phoenix. She won CMA Entertainer of the Year, so that was huge for us. We’re just trying to put on the best show he possibly can, put our best foot forward and make it a night to remember for sure.

What inspires you when coming up with song ideas?

Pretty much everyday life inspires me and any songwriter. I mean, sometimes it’ll come to you in the middle of the night when you’re sleeping, and sometimes it’s just, you see something or feel a certain way. You got to put it all out on paper and eventually, a song will come out of it.

What do you like most about playing country music?

The way the country is now, I mean, it’s just a mix of everything. It’s all storytelling in some way. I know lot of people say there’s bro-country or rap-country or rock-country. It’s all to me, it’s just music. I mean, it’s all storytelling just in a different way. It’s kind of neat that it extends to all different genres and it’s a big mix of everybody, but it’s one big family still, which is really cool.

What do you like most about playing with

this band?

My [current] guitar player actually was one of my first guitar players back in 2012, 2013, when he left for a while. He came back, but the other guys are pretty recent, I mean, they joined the band in August and they really fit well and are really pushing the limits of what we’re able to do on stage and make these shows bigger and better.

Ever since they joined me, now we’re headlining a thing in California called King of the Hammers, in January. A lot of big things are happening. Our last song, One Night Stand that went out, was No. 18 on the country charts. For us, it’s really just been a huge push and a big change.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Facebook @ JesseBertel, email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: