Popular 'Shark Tank' brand files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds Tri City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols Dec. 31 Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Popular 'Shark Tank' brand files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 5:25 p.m.

"Shark Tank" has made a lot of entrepreneurs rich, but for every Scrub Daddy, Tipsy Elves, and Squatty Potty, there are countless failures. Just because a company gets a deal on the shows does not guarantee success.

If you have never seen the show, "Shark Tank" gives entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their companies to a panel of sharks, who include Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran. 

That core panel is sometimes joined by a guest like Alex Rodriguez or Bethenny Frankel.

Related: Innovative retailer files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

The business owner gets to present their company to the Sharks, asking them for an investment. In some cases, negotiations ensue and one of the hosts uses their own money to invest in the business.

In many cases just being on the show helps a company get started, and adding a big-name partner who can open doors and help make deals has led many "Shark Tank" companies to success, sometimes great success.

That's, of course, not always the case. One business that made a deal with Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary on the show back in 2020 has filed for bankruptcy.

Kevin O'Leary often drives a very hard bargain on "Shark Tank."

Image source&colon Valerie Plesch&solBloomberg via Getty Images

Shark Tank deal turns not-so-wonderful 

Having a shark invest helps a company, but it's not a guarantee of success. At the end of the day, the company's founders need to execute and sell enough of their product to stay afloat.

For many companies the money the sharks invest provides only a small cushion. That was the case with M.C. Squares, a company that creates Earth-friendly reusable office products.

O'Leary, who shares a nickname with the pro-wrestling legend Paul Orndorff, bought 11% of the green company in 2020 for $50,000. The company won him over partly because it solves a problem with a good marketing story.

"At M.C. Squares, we create reusable, life-transforming products for the home, office, and everywhere in between," the company website says. 

"Our journey began with a simple inspiration — to develop a new category of reusable home and office products. Notably ... we became the inventor of the Reusable Sticky Note! Starting in the classroom, we quickly expanded into corporate offices, and now our innovative organization solutions have found a place in your day-to-day routine."

That's a noble goal, but consumers have generally rejected green solutions that cost more than the products they're replacing. 

M.C. Squares files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection 

M.C. Squares filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado on Dec. 22. The company intends to reorganize, according to the bankruptcy filing. 

At the time of the filing the office-supplies company had $5,7 million in operating losses and owed its various creditors roughly $3.4 million. M.C. Squares had about $900,000 in assets and counts O'Leary as one of its 20 creditors.

"The startup owes $33,657.84 to O’Leary Productions, $850,000 to the Micro Cap Opportunity Fund, and $408,700 to Denver Angels as highlighted in the filing," Inside Startups reported.

O'Leary has not commented on the bankruptcy and did not immediately return a request for comment made through the O'Leary Ventures website.

He did recently share some of his personal philosophy on investing on his X (formerly Twitter) page:

"Every penny I don’t spend on something I actually need gets invested and makes more money for me. I buy the good stuff that I need, and I invest the rest," he posted.

Shark Tank companies filing for bankruptcy are rare, but it does happen and a number of companies showcased on the site have gone out of business.

These include Breathometer, which made a home test to check your blood alcohol level, and Toygaroo, which was pitched as "the Netflix of toys."

Is finding your next trade taking forever? Let our hedge-fund managers help you. Get direct access today with a Real Money Pro membership

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: