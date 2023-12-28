Pop-Tarts Bowl Unveiled New Mascot Using Giant Toaster at Midfield

The first-ever Pop-Tarts Bowl took place on Thursday, Dec. 28 featuring a tasty matchup between the NC State Wolfpack and Kansas State Wildcats.

Ahead of the clash, the bowl game unveiled its mascot during a bizarre pregame ceremony that featured a massive toaster around the 50-yard line at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The official unveiling of the mascot was a dramatic event, as fans feasted their eyes on an individual donning a man-sized Pop-Tart costume who arose from a toaster slot like a phoenix from the ashes.

Plumes of smoke and sparklers shot out of the top of the toaster while the Pop-Tart mascot was slowly lifted to the surface.

To make things even better, the Pop-Tart, which appeared to be strawberry flavored, had two massive eyes and a big smile on its face. The breakfast pastry paraded around the top of the toaster as it pumped up the crowd ahead of the opening kickoff.

Welcome to the Pop-Tarts Bowl. pic.twitter.com/qSvaZkJvZt — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) December 28, 2023

Kansas State and NC State will be competing for the Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy, which features two actual Pop-Tarts in a pair of toaster-like slots on top of a metallic football.

In addition to the human-sized Pop-Tart that captivated fans before the game, there will also be an edible mascot awarded to the winning team.

While there were inklings that this mascot may potentially be edible, an official from Kellanova told The Athletic that the costume was made of non-edible materials and that “no humans will be harmed in the enjoyment of the Pop-Tarts edible mascot.”