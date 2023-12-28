Planet Fitness partners with major rap artist crowned as ‘Mother Fitness’

Planet Fitness is planning to tackle “intimidation and high prices” with its new partnership with Grammy award-winning rap artist Megan Thee Stallion, dubbing her as “Mother Fitness,” according to a new press release.

"Music plays a huge role in any fitness routine, so Planet Fitness is thrilled to be teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion to break down the barriers of fitness, help everyone focus on their fitness journeys, the 'Judgment Free' way, and channel their Big Fitness Energy," said Jamie Medeiros, chief brand officer at Planet Fitness, in the press release. "Megan Thee Stallion celebrates all the values of Planet Fitness through her dedication to physical and mental wellness, plus her powerful message of body positivity, which makes her an incredible partner for our brand."

Related: This stove company just scored the best ad of the year (with Snoop Dogg's help)

The partnership includes advertising, commercial spots, an AR filter and free in-app Planet Fitness workouts that are inspired by the Houston rapper herself. Also, the collaboration includes a limited-edition clothing line which includes bucket hats, crew neck sweatshirts, water bottles emblazoned with “Real Hot Girl Fit” and sticker sheets.

All of the proceeds from the merchandise will go to the Pete & Thomas Foundation, which is a nonprofit that was founded by Megan Thee Stallion that “focuses on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world through education, housing, health and wellness.”

The company also announced a limited-time offer where it is offering its gym membership for only $0.24 down and “no commitment,” from Dec. 30 to Jan. 12.

The high-profile partnership from Planet Fitness comes after the company saw its shares drop to 16% in September this year, which is the company's lowest level in more than three years, after Chris Rondeau was unexpectedly fired as CEO of the fitness franchise.

It is not a major surprise that Planet Fitness chose to partner with Megan Thee Stallion as she has grown her advocacy for health and fitness in recent years. Two years ago, the rapper launched a vlog series on YouTube called “Hottie Bootcamp” where she revealed that she was on a body transformation journey which included cutting out junk food and committing to a workout routine with help from a personal trainer.

The rapper has also recently been documenting her workout routines on TikTok, where she revealed that she has been going to the gym two times a day in her most recent workout post, which has so far has garnered over 2.5 million views on the platform.

The partnership between Planet Fitness and Megan Thee Stallion will also be on full display at this year's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024," where the rapper will be the first performance on the Planet Fitness stage in Times Square.

Investing can be hard. We make it easier. There are thousands of stocks you can invest your hard-earned money in. Our pros help you decide what stocks to buy and when to buy them. Sign up to find out what stocks we're buying now