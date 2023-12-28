OFFERS
Nikola Jokić Says He Felt ‘More Relief Than Joy’ After Winning NBA Championship vs. Heat

Kristen Wong
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 8:49 p.m.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić has never been one to intentionally linger in the spotlight. 

In a recent interview with teammate Michael Porter Jr., Jokić discussed his desire to lead a low-profile life and revealed his astonishingly humble mentality after winning the 2023 NBA Championship against the Miami Heat.

“When we won a championship, for me it was like, okay, I felt more relief than joy if that makes any sense,” Jokić told Porter on Porter’s new podcast, Curious Mike.

Jokić continued, “We affect so many people just by playing basketball… I think that’s why we are on this planet earth, to make other people happy.”

Michael Porter Jr asked Nikola Jokić about his purpose on his podcast Curious Mike. His response is amazing.

“We affect so many people just by playing basketball…I think that’s why we are on this planet earth, to make other people happy.” pic.twitter.com/h4lBoSziQ9

— Katy Winge (@katywinge) December 28, 2023

Jokić helping the Nuggets win their first ring in franchise history certainly made his teammates, coaches, and the city of Denver very happy indeed. 

The 2023 Finals MVP averaged 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in the 4—1 series win against Miami, and would deliver some of his most iconic lines in Denver's post-victory celebrations.

“The job is done, we can go home now.”

“Don’t bet against the fat boy.”

“On Sundays, I have my horse racing."

To perhaps no one’s surprise, then, Jokić told Porter that when he finishes his NBA career, “I really wish nobody knows me.”

The five-time All Star said, “How I want to see myself [in fifteen years] is to be around family, spending days with my kid… Maybe they’re gonna play the same sport, maybe they’re gonna do something interesting. And just spend the rest of the day with the horses, you know?”

Basketball, horses, and making people happy. What a life.

Jokić and the Nuggets currently sit third in the West with a 22—10 record.

