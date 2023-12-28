New Year sparkles with top acts at Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center

Melodies from the Great Folk Era to the Great American Songbook, from hit-record soul to acoustic guitar genius. Laughter sprung from seasoned comics and in-the-moment chaos. The festive, awe-inspiring pageantry of an exotic carnival. The second half of the 2023-24 season at the Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., at Yavapai College (YC) brings unforgettable stories told through masterful song, synchronized kaleidoscopes of movement, and unpredictable high jinks.

Tickets for all the shows are on sale now.

The Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center kicks off 2024 with blue-eyed soul pioneer Bill Medley and The Righteous Brothers on Jan. 21. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall-of-Famer and his new vocal powerhouse partner, Bucky Heard, rekindle mega-hits like “Unchained Melody,” “That Lovin’ Feeling,” and Medley’s “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” the Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme.

The good times roll on with The Folk Legacy Trio on Jan. 26: two Kingston Trio veterans and the former Diamonds’ lead vocalist comprise this “living library” of the indomitable folk genre. Blending stories, history, and humor, they deliver a knockout ’50s to ’70s set list encompassing Peter, Paul & Mary to Gordon Lightfoot to the New Christy Minstrels to Simon & Garfunkel and beyond, a news release stated.

Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center 2023-24 Season - Second Half: • Nabucco (Met Live in HD), Jan. 6 • The Righteous Brothers, Jan. 21 • The Folk Legacy Trio, Jan. 26 • Carmen (Met Live in HD), Jan. 27 • The Peking Acrobats, Feb. 3 • X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X (Met Live in HD), Feb. 6 • The TEN Tenors, Feb. 23 • Brian Regan, Feb. 24 • La Forza del Destino (Met Live in HD), March 9 • Romeo et Juliette (Met Live in HD), March 23 • Swing Caesar Swing, March 23 • Sean Harkness (Cabaret), March 30 • La Rondine (Met Live in HD), April 20 • Bruce Cockburn, April 27 • Madama Butterfly (Met Live in HD), May 11 • Brad & Colin: Scared Scriptless, May 25

The world-renowned Peking Acrobats will heat up February with their astonishing agility and grace, performing dazzling feats and bringing moments of hold-your-breath excitement for all ages at a live matinee performance on Feb. 3.

Then, Aussie singing sensations The TEN Tenors take the stage on Feb. 23, once again thrilling crowds with a repertoire of catchy pop and beloved standards in their signature ten-part harmonies.

Brian Regan returns on Feb. 24 after his stellar, sold-out May 2022 standup performance. Regan delivers his trademark frantic, disheveled, and hysterically perceptive comedy, spotlighting the freakish absurdities of everyday life, the release stated.

Swing Caesar Swing sends us into spring with the Chicago-born jazz crooner who has drawn comparisons to Nat King Cole. On March 23, Caesar teams with YC’s accomplished jazz ensembles for a toe-tapping ride through the Great American Songbook.

Then performer, composer and Windham Hill favorite, Sean Harkness delivers his guitar mastery in an intimate cabaret setting, guaranteeing an evening of powerful, evocative music on March 30.

Dubbed “The Canadian Bob Dylan,” Bruce Cockburn, performing on April 27, is a treasured, 13-time Juno Award winner. With 40 albums (22 gold and platinum) and nearly 400 songs to his name in over 50 years of music-making, Cockburn embraces folk, jazz, rock and world as he sings heartfelt stories of personal exploration, politics, and spirituality.

For the season finale, the Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center goes hysterically off-book. On May 25, Brad & Colin: Scared Scriptless turns ‘Whose Line Is It, Anyway?’ stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood loose on Prescott, armed only with their wits and their genius for drawing laughter from anywhere and everywhere.

In addition to Main Stage productions, you’re invited to experience the best opera in the world with big screen, high-definition satellite coverage of New York City’s Metropolitan Opera. Tickets are $24 ($20 for seniors) for general admission seating to the Met Live in HD showings, with seven upcoming presentations: Nabucco on Jan. 6; Carmen (new production) on Jan. 27; X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X (new production) on Feb. 6; La Forza del Destino (new production) on March 9; Romeo et Juliette on March 23; La Rondine on April 20; and Madama Butterfly on May 11.

Single tickets for all performances are on sale now, with Pick 3 packages at 10% savings are available for multiple Main Stage show purchases (some restrictions apply).

The Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center Ticket Office is located on Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St., and open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and one hour prior to events. For reservations or more information, call 928-776-2000, or visit www.ycpac.com.

Information provided by the Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center.