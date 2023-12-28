New owners revamp Prescott Gateway Mall, rename it Pine Ridge Marketplace

Prescott Gateway Mall’s owners have completed a $2.5 million renovation and will reopen as Pine Ridge Marketplace on Monday, Jan. 1.

Located at 3250 Gateway Blvd., the mall has been revamped into a retail, lifestyle and experiential destination with a growing collection of retailers, restaurants, eateries and entertainment venues.

Pine Ridge Marketplace is a hybrid center with an elevated focus on sustainability. The marketplace features new, energy-efficient LED lighting and HVAC systems. These improvements allow for less energy usage and reduced operating costs, in addition to creating a more inviting environment, said Rose Morinello, marketing manager with Retail Marketing Group.

Maintenance and landscaping will also be prioritized with ongoing beautification projects throughout the property and courtyard. Structural renovations include newly constructed entrances, enhanced walkways, and parking lot upgrades.

With its prime architecture and location, Pine Ridge Marketplace is poised for growth in terms of local, regional and national tenants. In addition to a growing list of retailers, many opening in 2024, the marketplace will continue to host a variety of recreational events including car shows, farmers markets and holiday activations throughout the year.

Built in 2002, Pine Ridge Marketplace is now under new ownership with ZL Prescott LLC, which oversaw a massive renovation and rebranding initiative, including the development of a new logo and website. This modern, multifaceted regional shopping center is the only hybrid center in Prescott for 100 miles and is 600,000-square feet, including majors, with over 100 suites and a food courtyard.

“Prescott Gateway Mall was a thriving center for many years thanks to the support of the Prescott community,” owner Chris Lupo said. “As new owners of the Pine Ridge Marketplace, we are excited to bring the center back to what it once was, a lively destination for our community to shop, dine, and have fun. With our continued efforts, the professional leasing team at Prescott Commercial, and the support of the community, we are confident that we can achieve this goal.”

For more information on Pine Ridge Marketplace, special offers and the EClub newsletter for locals to keep up to date with mall news and exclusive deals, visit www.pineridgemarketplace.com.

