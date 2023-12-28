Nearly Half of NFL Teams Will Start a Backup Quarterback in Week 17

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds Tri City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols Dec. 31 Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Nearly Half of NFL Teams Will Start a Backup Quarterback in Week 17

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 8:37 p.m.

The 2023 NFL season is the year of the backup quarterback, to say the least.

Heading into Week 17, at least 13 teams will have backup quarterbacks in the starting position as of Thursday afternoon.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco headlines the list again this week as he comes off three wins in a row with the team. He will face another backup quarterback against the New York Jets and Trevor Siemian on Thursday night.

Another backup matchup includes the Indianapolis Colts and Gardner Minshew vs. the Las Vegas Raiders and Aidan O’Connell. Additionally, the Denver Broncos will start Jarrett Stidham for the first time this season after benching Russell Wilson on Wednesday. He will face the Los Angeles Chargers’ Easton Stick on Sunday.

The other backups starting this week include New England Patriots’ Bailey Zappe, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mason Rudolph, Atlanta Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke, Cincinnati Bengals’ Jake Browning, Washington Commanders’ Jacoby Brissett, New York Giants’ Tyrod Taylor and Minnesota Vikings’ Jaren Hall.

Updated list of Week 17 NFL starters now includes:

Trevor Siemian
Joe Flacco
Bailey Zappe
Taylor Heinicke
Gardner Minshew
Mason Rudolph
Easton Stick
Jake Browning
Aidan O'Connell
Jacoby Brissett
Tyrod Taylor
Jarrett Stidham
Jaren Hall

The year of the backup QB...

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2023

The list could possibly be added on to in the next couple days. For example, if Houston Texans starter C.J. Stroud, who returned to practice Thursday, doesn’t return to the team’s lineup, then Case Keenum or Davis Mills would get the start. The status of Jacksonville Jaguars QB1 Trevor Lawrence and the Tennessee Titans’ Will Levis are also up in the air.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: