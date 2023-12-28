Letter: Village welcome alternative

Editor:

Was so disappointed to read John Stevens’ letter of Dec. 8. The “Teacher Village” is in my neighborhood and it truly is an attractive, affordable alternative for new (and usually younger) teachers and first responders newly relocated to our rather pricey town. Prescott Unified School District not only has made our little corner the world in a state that undervalues teachers to a home town where inadequately paid professionals can actually put down roots. This village gives them a year to find a place to live and hopefully decide to make a career here. Unless we want to become Leisure World Arizona we need new, energetic, constructive and taxpaying bodies in this town. Welcome to my neighborhood teachers and first responders! Stop by if you need a cup of sugar!

Lori Dekker

Prescott