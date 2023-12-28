Letter: Stossel nonsense

Editor:

I was astounded by John Stossel’s column touting Bjorn Lomborg, someone who isn’t a scientist yet claims to have the golden answer to climate issues. Dikes worldwide, eh? For kicks, I did a Google search: “Bjorn Lomborg climate ideas.” Turns out he has a doctorate in political science, not in a natural science. His notion of a Netherlands dike approach won’t work in communities along the U.S. coasts that have already experienced land loss, community devastation, and economic ruin.

Talk to Alaskans, Floridians, Texans, North Carolinians. Thousands of climate refugees have been forced to move. Under what rock does Stossel find this nonsense?

Peggy Glenn

Prescott