Kody Brown Confesses When He Knew His Marriage to Meri Wasn't 'Really Healthy'

Alyssa Ray
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 11:11 p.m.

Kody Brown and Meri Brown may've made their breakup public last year, but it's clear their marriage had been over for some time.

Kody certainly emphasized this point during the recent Sister Wives: Look Back special, as he revealed the moment he knew his marriage to Meri wasn't "really healthy."

While looking back at Meri's fertility struggles and a past IVF discussion, Kody commented that he was grateful that he and Meri didn't have another child together.

"During that time, it was more realization that our marriage is not really healthy," Kody, who shares son Leon with Meri, noted, per People. "Retrospectively, I’m really glad we didn’t have more children."

As for why? Kody explained, "It wouldn’t have been good for the child because Meri and I weren't healthy then."

While Meri previously wished to have more than one child, she acknowledged that she and her ex "were in a slightly tumultuous time."

They ultimately split up for good, confirming the news in December 2022. "Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," Meri shared in Sister Wives: One on One at the time. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was, 'Cheers to a new beginning!' As opposed to this last anniversary, he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri. ... We're not married. We're not acting as married.'"

Meri was Kody's first wife, having married the reality TV polygamist in 1990. The pair divorced in 2014 so Kody could legally marry fourth wife Robyn Brown. In 2015, while spiritually married to Kody, Meri fell victim to a catfishing scam that left a major impact on her relationship.

Meri isn't the only Sister Wife to part ways with Kody. In November 2021, Christine Brown announced that she had "grown apart" from her longtime spiritual spouse and had decided to leave him.

Kody responded at the time, "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Janelle Brown then followed suit, as Kody additionally confirmed in December 2022 that he was "separated" from another of his wives: "Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she's enjoying her life without me."

Robyn remains Kody's only wife to-date.

Next: Kody Brown Makes Subtle Dig at Ex-Wives While Looking Back on Robyn Courtship

