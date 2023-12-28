Jim Harbaugh Dances Around Questions of Potential Return to NFL

Jim Harbaugh as been with Michigan since the 2015 season, but despite nearly a decade with the Wolverines, he has never been able to shake rumors of a potential return to the NFL.

Ahead of the Wolverines’ Rose Bowl matchup vs. Alabama on Monday, Michigan reportedly offered Harbaugh a contract extension that includes a clause stipulating that he cannot seek or entertain NFL coaching offers for the 2024 season.

That inclusion only made the rumors louder, and on Wednesday, Harbaugh was asked about a possible return to the pros, specifically top job with the Los Angeles Chargers, with whom Harbaugh spent two seasons of his playing career.

Rather than address the topic head on, Harbaugh instead immediately began talking about Michigan’s game and the challenges the Wolverines will soon face. Harbaugh insisted he had a “one-track mind” regarding the College Football Playoff.

Jim Harbaugh essentially no comments on the NFL... https://t.co/bYhAHTPcs2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2023

Harbaugh has been connected to coaching jobs with the Bears, Panthers and Chargers, but it sounds like fans won’t get an answer about his coaching future until Michigan’s season is over.