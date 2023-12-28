OFFERS
Ja’Marr Chase Says ‘Nothing’ Stands Out About Chiefs’ Defense in Blunt Rant

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 11:18 p.m.

This has been a season of discontent for the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the one hand, the Chiefs are more recognizable worldwide than they've ever been in their six-decade existence. On the other hand, they're struggling a bit on the field—Kansas City is 9–6, its first year with six or more losses since 2017.

The Chiefs' problems are glaring enough that their opponents are taking notice. On Thursday afternoon, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase laid into the Chiefs' defense ahead of the two teams' matchup Sunday.

"I'll be honest, nothing," Chase said when asked what stood out about Kansas City. "They just know how to play us. They know the leverages. ... It's not really like they have a (Miami Dolphins cornerback) Jalen Ramsey on their squad."

Ja’Marr Chase had quite the edge after practice today addressing reporters. Said Chiefs don’t have anyone that stands out on defense. “It’s not really like have a Jalen Ramsey on their squad.” pic.twitter.com/1kurBwcOLF

— Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 28, 2023

Chase doubled down on his comments shortly thereafter.

"(The Chiefs) can take it how they want. I don't care," Chase said. "At the end of the day there's only so much I can do myself. It's not like I'm Iron Man. I can't throw the ball to myself, you know what I'm saying? It's a team sport."

Ja’Marr Chase didn’t back track at all when asked about his assessment of Chiefs defense. “They can take it how they want. I don’t care. … I’m not Ironman. I can’t throw the ball to myself. It’s a team sport.” pic.twitter.com/KmnaKIcLYe

— Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 28, 2023

Chase, who missed the Bengals’ 34–11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 due to a shoulder injury, returned to practice Thursday and aims to return against Kansas City.

Chase has played the Chiefs four times in his career. He has compiled at least 75 yards or scored at least one touchdown in all four matchups, including a memorable 266-yard performance on Jan. 2, 2022.

In recent years, the Chiefs and Bengals have forged one of football's most heated rivalries. Cincinnati defeated Kansas City to win the AFC title in 2021, and the Chiefs returned the favor in 2022.

