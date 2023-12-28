Here is why a major airline just cut dozens of flights

There's a story behind every statistic.

People in the airline industry would probably like to forget last year, when consumer complaints to the U.S. Department of Transportation board jumped 55% from 2021 and five times the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

And it looks like complaints against U.S. airlines will break another record in 2023, according to data analyzed by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.

A safety inspection for some Alaska Airlines aircraft triggered last-minute flight cancelations for dozens of Alaska Flights. https://t.co/qfs1y7V2s7 — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) December 28, 2023

Alaska Airlines (ALK) - Get Free Report recently got some good news when the personal finance company NerdWallet named the Seattle-based air carrier America's most reliable airline for the year, edging out Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Free Report.

Warnings of 'maintenance issues'

NerdWallet reviewed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics about on-time percentages, cancellation rates, flight diversions, mishandled baggage, tarmac delays and involuntary denied boardings to make the determination.

Frontier (ULCC) - Get Free Report was the worst performer among U.S. airlines, while JetBlue finished in second-to-last place.

Alaska Airlines (JBLU) - Get Free Report, which announced plans to acquire Hawaiian Airlines (HA) - Get Free Report earlier this month, was buoyed by a second-place finish in on-time percentage and second-lowest cancellation rate.

However, the air carrier recently canceled dozens of flights at the last minute due to a safety inspection of some aircraft, according to news reports, which resulted in some disappointed high school students.

KIRO-TV in Seattle reported on Dec. 27 that Alaska Airlines employees received an alert warning about “irregular operations,” while passengers got a message saying their flight had been canceled because of “maintenance issues.”

However, some passengers flying the day after Christmas didn’t realize their trip was canceled until they were at their gates, including the Kentridge High School girls’ basketball team from Kent, Wash.

Airline apologizes

They were on their way to Phoenix to compete in a tournament, but they had to miss and forfeit the first game. They also lost their chance to win the tournament.

“We’re supposed to play teams from all over the country, like Wisconsin, New York, California,” said freshman Simone Brown.

“The best we can do is third place,” Raelyn O’Francia, a Kentridge student told the network.

Alaska Airlines apologized to customers about the cancellations.

The airline said that the issue that cropped up is rare, but said it got “clarification pertaining to an inspection requirement," and aircraft had to be sent to maintenance yards in Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, and Anchorage.

"Our maintenance teams were required to access the data plate information on specific parts, including part and serial numbers to validate compliance with a required inspection. Access to the data is restricted and accomplished using remote visual tools."

The required inspection to meet compliance impacted about 10% of Alaska’s fleet.

Alaska said the planes checked have all cleared inspection and don’t need any more maintenance.

