Harvard business grads facing worrisome reality that's affecting everyone

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds Tri City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols Dec. 31 Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Harvard business grads facing worrisome reality that's affecting everyone

Colin Salao
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 5:03 p.m.

Harvard University has been in the news lately for politically-related reasons, but the top school is facing another reality that's directly affecting its core purpose.

Harvard Business School (HBS) reported that 86% of its graduating class of 2023 has received an offer, which according to the Financial Times (FT), is down from 95% in 2022 and 96% in 2021.

It's important to know that the 86% figure is not pulled from the total number of HBS graduates, but rather just the 73% of the total graduates who are seeking immediate employment upon graduation. The remaining 27% are considering other options such as starting a business or continuing education.

Related: November job growth in the U.S. was limited to just three major sectors

A quarter of the graduates enter into consulting, far and away the biggest industry that HBS graduates turn to for their first work after receiving their MBAs. But the dip in job offers for graduates could relate directly to this adherence to consulting, as there have been several reports, including from the FT, that big consulting firms have pushed back start dates for new hires and slowed down work for their teams.

Harvard's managing director of MBA career and development recognized "this year's slow hiring market," telling the FT that more students explored post-grad internships or alternatives to full-time roles.

Related: How Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan could be connected to Harvard researcher's firing

The HBS news may seem counterintuitive to the continuing growing job market, but November data showed that their were only a few industries — like health care — that were driving the jobs growth.

 Consulting was not one of them.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: