Friday Catchall: Only practical, humane solutions to immigration

The Friday Catchall:

• IMMIGRATION — The responses to my column this week about immigration were a bit of a surprise. As predicted some of them were dripping with politics. However, one took issue with the use of civil rights versus human rights, and another was an educational piece, basically telling us how we got here, and what can or should happen.

The latter, from “Steven,” concludes:

“As the richest house on the block, can we do more to help our neighbors do better for themselves and mitigate the horrors that drive sensible people to walk thousands of miles in hope of a better life? Of course we can.

“As the biggest economy in the world, can we afford to put more money and manpower into civilizing our immigration system? Of course we can.

“But we first have to see immigrants as fellow people, and their concerns and challenges as real and immediate. This isn’t idealistic, it’s practical and humane.”

I agree completely.

One cautionary comment, however, to some who wrote in, do not assume those who enter the U.S. illegally are unskilled or undereducated. I met a man once who had a doctorate in physics who came here without papers.

What is crystal clear is the system is broken, as “Alan” of Prescott wrote to me:

“The problem is… there is no easy solution. There’s not even a mildly difficult solution. When people know they’ll have a better life in an American jail (heat, a/c, three meals/day, etc.), why wouldn’t they try everything to come? All your analogies are valid. But outrage won’t stop people from coming.

“… What I think we can do is considerably increase Border Patrol staffing and add a lot of electronics (drones, etc.) to try to process arrivals as efficiently as possible. Certainly moreso than currently. And make sure people elsewhere get the word that those who don’t qualify for ‘asylum’ (this being a running joke… 98% of those folks coming here are coming for economic reasons) will get sent back, however many times that proves necessary. And threaten those countries that don’t do more to stop this with a loss of trade and foreign aid. Money talks.”

To conclude, as “Donna” of Prescott suggested:

“The question to ask is who or what entity is benefiting from open borders? The federal government at the very least is complicit. If we are to survive as a country, I think we must implement the following:

1 - Close the borders until we can sort out the millions who have already entered the country.

2 - Legal immigration overhaul including reinstituting a worker program for those who want to come for economic reasons.

3 - So we all can communicate with each other, English should be designated the national language.

4 - Many entitlement benefits for immigrants should require their participation in a work, education or community service program and a path to citizenship.

“Americans need something to bind us all together or else we will be torn asunder.”

While some of those ideas are laced with debatable portions, when the courts are so backlogged it takes three months or more for migrants to get a hearing (to which many don’t show), we all should know something new must be done.

• REALITY — And, yes, virtually all of us — Native Americans excepted — came here from elsewhere, or our ancestors did.

Mine came from Germany and Switzerland in the 1800s. The Wiederaenders settled mostly in Texas and became farmers, two of which fought for the Confederacy; yet, not because they wanted to. (That’s another column entirely.)

Side note, the plight that Native Americans suffered makes me cheer when one considers how they benefit from tribal casinos. Revenge of sorts.

Think about it.

• PARADE — I have some bitter-sweet news to report. If you have not heard, Parade Magazine’s e-edition is going away. Sadly, the company that produces it has given us the final issue of the Parade Magazine, for Dec. 31, 2023.

You’ll see it Sunday; it is a look back at their publication over the years.

Earlier this year they stopped their printed version. Now, they’re closing down their e-edition.

The good news is we’ve worked out the ability to keep getting the Numbrix puzzle, which is very popular. We’ve also added to that page fun items for children, as well as a Sunday horoscope — a continuation of our current horoscope. Please look for the added features in the Courier’s Jan. 7 edition.

Thank you.

• PARTING SHOT — Happy New Year to all! Here’s a resolution for everyone: Take no hatred into the New Year; learn to take the high road, assuming the best. Period.

Follow Tim Wiederaenders on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.