Feature Home: 3078 Southpark, Prescott

Single level, three-car garage, close to town, with a casita! Located in sought-after Southview, this elegant yet welcoming custom home is the ideal size and layout for a primary or vacation residence. Upon entering the home through the gated courtyard, you’ll immediately be charmed by the warm living room featuring an inviting stacked stone fireplace — perfect for chilly evenings for two, or football afternoons for many!

Ample kitchen with island and eat-in nook. With three spacious bedrooms and two full baths in the main house, and a 344 square-foot detached casita with an additional bedroom, bath, and kitchenette, this gorgeous home offers the perfect amount of room for you and your friends and family to spend time together and enjoy all the magic that Prescott has to offer.

Offered at $1,050,000.

MLS 1059736

Elena Sanwick and Gwen Holloway REALTORS®, Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert

Elena@LuxuryPrescott.com

Gwen@LuxuryPrescott.com

928-487-0944