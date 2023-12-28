OFFERS
Embry-Riddle announces spring shows at Jim & Linda Lee Planetarium

Illustration, ERAU/Courtesy

Illustration, ERAU/Courtesy

Originally Published: December 28, 2023 10 a.m.

Tickets are now on sale for spring shows at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium, located on Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Prescott Campus, in STEM Bldg. 76, 3700 Willow Creek Road. This season’s selection of full-dome presentations invites viewers to traverse the universe, explore “big ideas” in the world of engineering, find hope alongside famous environmentalist Jane Goodall and more.

“The versatility of our state-of-the-art planetarium here in Prescott allows us to visit far-off galaxies one weekend and then take an immersive flight over the Alps on the next,” Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium Director Eric Edelman stated. “The common thread that binds all our programming together is its base in exciting, innovative stories of scientific progress. We want to share the universe with our audience and empower the next generation of explorers.”

The planetarium’s online ticketing system allows audiences to select their seats in advance for upcoming shows. All shows are open to the public and are held most Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons. For details, or to reserve your tickets today, visit prescott.erau.edu/planetarium.

Showtimes and dates for the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium Spring 2024 season include:

• Romance Among the Stars — 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, and 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. The universe may be pretty cold and empty, but it is not without its spots of fire, fury and frenzy. Join us as we travel across the cosmos to visit some of the most romantic spots and situations in space.

• Dream Big: FINAL SHOWINGS — 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, and 2 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. This is your last chance to see Dream Big in this planetarium! Upon first consideration, engineering might not seem the stuff of grand cinematic adventure; however, engineering hides a secret excitement where today’s optimists create lifesaving, world-altering marvels that will make for a more awe-inspiring world of tomorrow.

• Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope — 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, and 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Drawing on decades of work by the world’s most famous living ethologist and environmentalist, Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope is an uplifting journey around the globe to highlight good news that will inspire people to make a difference in the world around them.

• Across the Visible Universe — 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, and 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23. This show is all about the concept of size and scale when it comes to the universe. Starting at Earth, we will fly farther and farther away from home, encountering the incredible structures that populate the cosmos, traveling right to the edge of our visible knowledge of what surrounds us.

• Rising Stars of Prescott — 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, March 29 (), and 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30. Interested in getting to know your night sky? This live planetarium program will show you what constellations, planets, meteor showers and more will be coming to the Prescott skies for your viewing pleasure. The content for this program changes every month it is shown. ( — Shows will start later than normal so it will be dark enough for telescope viewing, weather permitting, following the program.

• Beyond Our Solar System: Exploring Alien Worlds — 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Friday, April 26. Over the past few decades, we have started to discover planets orbiting stars other than our sun. What are these extra solar worlds like? Is it possible life could exist on these planets and how do we plan to explore them?

The Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium is the only Arizona planetarium north of Phoenix, and it is capable of seating 116 students and visitors. The facility also contains multimedia learning software that can take viewers from the inner complexities of the human body to the farthest reaches of the known universe.

In addition to being an invaluable resource for the Embry-Riddle community, the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium hosts events and programming open to the greater Prescott and quad-city public year-round.

For more information, contact the STEM Outreach Office, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott, at 928-777-3422, or prstmout@erau.edu.

Information provided by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

