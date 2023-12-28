Dolly Parton Makes Dying Man's Holiday Wish Come True in Touching Video

Dolly Parton brought a little extra happiness and holiday spirit to a longtime fan fighting cancer by calling them up and completing their bucket list wish.

A man named LeGrand Gold, also known as L.G., got a special call while at his home in Utah. Gold, who is facing stage four colon cancer, put it on a bucket list that he wanted to meet the famous country singer, and she came through.

Gold's wife Alice recorded the call and shared it on YouTube. In the clip, Parton calls Gold by his nickname, saying, "Hey, L.G. It’s Dolly P! How are you? I’ve heard you’ve been a fan of mine for many years, and I just wanted to thank you for that."

"I’m just happy that we got to kind of have our journey together in this lifetime," Parton went on. "I always want to make people happy with my music and with the things I do and the things I say, and I’m just happy to know that I’ve touched your life in some way so thank you for honoring me with that."

Her fan responded, "It's my honor, too. You've been a huge help, especially these past two years." Alice also detailed other ways in which Parton has helped their family, such as her Imagination Library book gifting program.

They chatted back and forth a bit longer before Parton wished them a Merry Christmas and sang the line "I Will Always Love You" from her 1973 hit song of the same name. She changed the lyric a little, saying instead, "I will always love L.G."

Alice and Gold spoke with local station KSL-TV about what led to Parton's call, noting that Gold made a "List of Living," with "Meet Dolly Parton" listed along with other items like "Cruise Alaska" and "March Madness." Gold said of his wish to meet the singer, "I thought, ‘Well, it’s never going to happen.’” Luckily, Parton heard about his wish and called him up.

After the experience, Gold said, “She sang me a song, put my name in the song. I feel like I’m immortal now...It made me feel good.”

