Dear Annie: Mom declines daughter’s sleepover request

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds Tri City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols Dec. 31 Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Dear Annie: Mom declines daughter’s sleepover request

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 8:58 p.m.

Dear Annie: My 16-year-old daughter is relentless in begging me to have a sleepover with her boyfriend. She insists they are not sexually active and that she simply wants to hang out with him, watch movies and sleep next to him. For some reason, nothing I say to explain why my answer is no seems to make any sense to her.

Annie, can you offer any suggestions to shut this down? I hate to say “Because I said so,” but I’m at a loss. — Exhausted Parent

Dear Exhausted: Tell your daughter she is more than welcome to invite her boyfriend over to hang out and watch movies, but that’s all. Having a sleepover with a boy at her age, even one sans sex, is not appropriate, and so long as she is living under your roof, she must abide by your rules.

At the end of the day, the exact reason — and there are many — doesn’t really matter. If you’re uncomfortable with it, the answer is no. She may not agree with you or be happy about it, but she has to respect that boundary. And remember, she will thank you later.

Dear Annie: Before approaching HR or their supervisor concerning their dishonest, underperforming co-worker as you advised, I recommend that “Honest Worker” update their resume and research open positions at other companies in case things go badly. HR departments are consumed by management directives such as hiring qualified employees, benefit and salary administration, managing intern programs, and communication of policy changes; they are unlikely to devote resources to discipline the difficult co-worker. If they do, it will likely make her more difficult to work with.

Similarly, “Honest Worker’s” supervisor is likely well aware of the co-worker’s actions and has chosen not to address it. Pointing out this failure could end badly for “Honest Worker.” Furthermore, anonymity is never a certainty in an office, and difficult co-worker may learn of “Honest Worker’s” conversations with HR and/or their supervisor and inflict the wrath that “Honest Worker” wants to avoid.

A better approach is to continue to work hard, develop working relationships with colleagues, and seek a promotion or lateral transfer in a different department. In the meantime, pray for the difficult co-worker’s healthy early retirement. — Been There

Dear Been There: Thank you for offering your perspective — and I’m sorry that you had to learn the hard way! I agree that, based on the letter from “Honest Worker,” it is quite possible the problem will not be remedied by a conversation with HR or a supervisor. It’s always smart to hope for the best and prepare for the worst, so your suggestion of researching a plan B before “Honest Worker” embarks on their next attempt for office harmony, is eminently sensible. Thanks again.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: