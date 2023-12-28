Ask the Contractor: Be a ‘RAKtivist’ to make our world better

Happy New Year! And remember it is never too late. Every day, people pass up opportunities to make a difference in our community. We can all do “something,” and it doesn’t have to cost anything. So, start a daily habit of doing “something.” If you have the power to make someone happy – DO IT. Our world needs more happy! Wow, what a start to my column!

The New Year is the time for those resolutions. Some resolutions are hard to stay the course like those diets and exercise. I am so bad about doing those personal mixtures of resolutions, but for business, and my thoughts on the New Year, you bet I have thoughts.

First and foremost, I resolve to continue to address along with other community partners and to continue to make a real push locally to broaden the opportunities for our young generation of men and women to join the trades as a career. A new year with the same labor force problems and then some is not acceptable. The number of people out of work isn’t the problem, the challenge is to find people who want to come to work, and that is in all sectors of the workforce.

I have talked about this previously, please be patient. Worker shortages, lack of product and extended delivery times all add up to one unhappy thing — longer-than-expected project completion time. My thoughts — delivery times, and project completion times, are certainly not going to be like the good old days of 2019 and earlier, so continue to be patient. Resolve to be patient.

I resolve to continue to use local resources and venues such as our newspaper column in the Daily Courier, Prescott Valley Tribune, Chino Valley Review and the Verde Independent, and our radio show, Hammer Time, on KQNA every Saturday and Sunday morning, to help keep our community apprised on new information, contractor hiring tips and vow to be an effective resource for everyone. It is important to share all the new products on the market, new design trends and generally cool stuff that is out there and again be a resource should our citizens need a referral and/or have challenges with unlicensed entities.

As an organization and partner in the community, YCCA and our board resolve that we will continue to give back to the community through our membership. There are many good causes that matter, and YCCA will continue to give, mentor and volunteer in our community to make it a better place.

Thank goodness these resolutions and thoughts are non-fattening, easy to stick to, and healthy and headache-free.

I resolve to continue to SMILE at everyone — it may be the only smile they get all day, and gosh it makes me feel good, and the smiles I receive in return are amazing.

We should all take pride in helping someone. When I see an elderly person struggling with their belongings or even groceries, I offer to help carry them and even put bags into their car. I love the sweet golden-year citizens.

As they say, the ripple effect starts with one. One person to be a spark of kindness, we can all be that ONE person. We all have the potential to change the world, and I believe everyone wants to seize that potential. These people are called RAKtivists. RAKtivists are the heroes of our world. They live and breathe kindness, sharing knowledge and leading by example. A RAKtivist leaves a trail of warm-and-fuzzy feelings in their wake.

So you say WHAT IS A RAKTIVIST? RAKtivist is short for ‘Random Acts of Kindness activist’. RAKtivists are everywhere. RAKtivist. Anyone who believes kindness can change the world, who reminds everyone around them how much love there is — Let’s all be a RAKtivist.

What I see happening is that when people are not kind, they are labeled as rude. Rudeness is becoming easier to recognize than kindness.

Without kindness there is rudeness. Kindness is simply when a person isn’t rude, and to avoid rudeness is to simply be kind. Kindness is stepping away from the self-centered oblivion so often promoted in modern culture and appreciating the people around you, even if it is someone just a few steps short of catching the door. So, an important New Year’s resolution we should all care about for 2024 is keeping kindness on our minds and following our resolutions to be better people, better company owners and better community partners.

These resolutions, happiness expressions and widespread kindness make our community feel happier. We crave the sweetness that kindness brings to life. In 2024 clear your schedule for kindness. Small intentional acts of kindness can change the world.

Big Hugs.