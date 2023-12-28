Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore to Become Majority Owners of Timberwolves and Lynx, per Report

After nearly 30 years, the Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly set to be under new majority ownership.

Entrepreneur Marc Lore and former All-Star MLB infielder Alex Rodriguez will take full control of the Timberwolves and the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx "as soon as Thursday," according to a Thursday afternoon report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lore, 52, and Rodriguez, 48, gradually began their takeover in the spring of 2021. The duo previously purchased 40% of the franchises for $600 million.

Per Wojnarowski, this transaction is expected to end with Rodriguez and Lore controlling 80% of the two teams and Taylor controlling 20%.

Under Taylor's long, occasionally tumultuous stewardship, the Timberwolves have made 11 playoff appearances—though the franchise has yet to win a conference title in its 35-year existence. The Lynx, conversely, have a quartet of WNBA titles to their name in that span.

The Timberwolves currently sit in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 22-7.