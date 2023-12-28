76ers Could Delay Targeting Trade for Third Star After James Harden Deal, Says Insider

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds Tri City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols Dec. 31 Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

76ers Could Delay Targeting Trade for Third Star After James Harden Deal, Says Insider

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 4:54 p.m.

For champions of the superteam model of roster-building in the NBA, 2024 has not been a year to remember.

This season has seen the Philadelphia 76ers trade guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers after a protracted power struggle, while the Phoenix Suns have barely put their trio of stars on the court together amid a 15–15 start. Even the Milwaukee Bucks have struggled at times with forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Damian Lillard.

With this in mind and the Nov. 1 Harden trade behind them, the 76ers are reportedly reluctant to introduce a third star into the fold right away, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said during a recent television appearance.

“When [the Sixers] made the James Harden trade with the Clippers, there was a sense they may have to … at the trade deadline, find a star player to be able to keep up with [the Boston Celtics] and Milwaukee in the East,” per Wojnarowski. “They’re showing with this group they can do it maybe without a third star, maybe [do]something around the edges.”

The Sixers could put off acquiring another star player until the offseason

“When (the Sixers) made the James Harden trade with the Clippers, there was a sense they may have to … at the trade deadline, find a star player to be able to keep up with Boston and Milwaukee in the… pic.twitter.com/oQiGUjT0GQ

— BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BasketballOnX) December 27, 2023

This season, Philadelphia has gotten superstar-caliber play from two sources. Center Joel Embiid is making a compelling case for a second straight MVP award, while guard Tyrese Maxey is averaging a stellar 25.8 points per game.

The 76ers are currently 21–9, third in the Eastern Conference and 2.5 games behind the first-place Celtics.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: