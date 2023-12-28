55 Best New Year's Eve Party Ideas for You and Your Crew
New Year's Eve will be here before you know it, and we can't wait! From countdowns and champagne to laughing with friends and making resolutions, there's just nothing like an epic NYE bash.
If you aren't sure how to celebrate the end of 2023 and the kickoff of 2024, these 55 New Year's Eve party ideas will close out 2023 and ring in 2024 on a high note—and most will work virtually as well as in-person, so you can do whatever makes you feel safe and comfortable this third pandemic year while still having fun with your friends and family.
55 Best New Year's Eve Party Ideas
1. New Year's Eve Dance Party
Whether you opt for cutting a rug in your living room and celebrating virtually or having an in-person dance party, here's a great playlist of New Year's Eve songs to get down.
2. New Year's Eve Viewing Party
Host a viewing party for your favorite movies and TV episodes of 2023.
3. New Year's Eve Game Night Party
Bust out the board games! From Taboo to Monopoly to Scrabble, make your tabletop the star of the show this December 31. Not able to get together in person? Check out these fun online game options you can play with friends.
4. New Year's Eve Meme Theme Party
Think of all the viral, meme-able people and moments of 2023. Then, dress up as your favorite and go down YouTube and TikTok rabbit holes together to reminisce! You can even play the card game!
5. New Year's Eve Roaring '20s Party
Can you believe the actual Roaring '20s were a century ago?! Rock your best flapper gear to welcome 2024.
6. New Year's Eve Masquerade Party
Whether you purchase a feathered, sequined eye-covering or craft one up with your pals, a masquerade party can be a fun reprieve from all the other masking you've had to do for going on four years now.
7. New Year's Eve Makeover Party
Always wanted to try a cat eye but could never get it quite right? Does your BFF want to finally find a red lipstick that works? Get your most glam pals or hire a pro makeup artist to give you and your pals lessons, then show off your full beats in some seriously flattering selfies.
8. New Year's Eve Karaoke Party
Make a list of the best songs from 2023 (or choose from the best karaoke songs of all time) and serenade each other.
9. New Year's Eve Game Show Party
Did you religiously follow all the Jeopardy! drama this year? Do you and your pals text each other Wheel of Fortune memes constantly? Why not host a game show party to cap off the year? Game Night Out lets you hire a host to lead a slew of fun games for you and your crew, including scavenger hunts, trivia, skill-based activities and more, for teams and individuals alike. Or you can find game show-esque games for free online or make your own!
10. New Year's Eve Celebrity Special Guest Party
Admit it, are you a celeb gossip junkie? Did you ever host a fansite? No shame in your game! Have everyone chip in for a Cameo from a star you all love. You'll have an amazing memory for the end of 2023, and many stars donate their proceeds to charity, so you can feel better about the potential budget splurge, too.
11. New Year's Eve Escape Room Party
One way to kill an hour before midnight is to spend it trying to get out of an escape room! Find one near you, then toast to your brilliant victory (or down your sorrows) with some drinks afterward.
12. New Year's Eve Murder Mystery Party
Murder mystery parties will keep you and your crew guessing all night, and they work just as well virtually as they do in person in case you're still nervous about gathering in the flesh. Try Night of Mystery and Red Herring, or The Murder Mystery Co. for a traditional (if virtual experience). Bonus points if you dress in costume as your designated character!
13. New Year's Eve Luau Party
Turn up the heat and bust out the grass skirts and pina Coladas! With summer far out, get a taste of it now with a luau-themed New Year's Eve party and go totally coconuts.
14. New Year's Eve Slideshow Party
Chances are you've sat through a ton of annoying slideshows at work this year. Have everyone translate those skills to sharing photos from your favorite memories of 2023 and of things you're looking forward to in 2024. Or you can crank the intelligence up a notch and host a PowerPoint party, where everyone has to present on a topic they know best (the sillier the better).
15. New Year's Eve Wine Tasting Party
Sip on some great vino with a wine tasting party.
16. New Year's Eve Mixology Party
If you're more into spirits than wine, hire a bartender to give you and your guests a mixology class (Just be sure no one is drinking and driving!). You may also be able to hire a bartender for virtual sessions as well.
17. New Year's Eve Talent Show Party
Are you unrivaled at hula hooping? Does your husband nail the Cotton-Eyed Joe? Can your BFF belch the alphabet backward? Take turns showing off your skills and hidden talents!
18. New Year's Eve Magic Party
Head to a magic show or hire a magician for a private show—or teach yourself (and your guests) some fun tricks to use at a future gathering!
19. New Year's Eve Cooking Party
If any of you have a new year's resolution to start meal planning or cooking at home more, get a head start with a cook-along party. Whether you hire a chef in person or go to a class, this is one party that will have benefits lasting way beyond midnight.
20. New Year's Eve Spa Night Party
Treat yourself to some me-time, whether solo or with pals. Face masks, deep conditioners, mani-pedis, scented candles—kickstart your self-care resolutions early. Don't forget to make fun of one another's goofy sheet mask looks!
21. Dungeons & Dragons New Year's Eve Party
Whether you're a veteran of Dungeons & Dragons or a newbie, it can definitely eat up a few hours! Grab some dice and get into it. Bonus points if you all dress up as your chosen characters!
22. Formal New Year's Eve Party
Whether you go to a swanky hotspot or host at home, have everyone dress up in their finest formal finery. Any excuse to dress up is a good one, and you'll welcome 2024 in style.
23. Astrology New Year's Eve Party
Find an astrologer to give you and your loved ones some astrological readings, and have everyone dress up as their respective star sign.
24. Psychic New Year's Eve Party
Schedule a psychic or tarot reader to give readings and share predictions for how everyone's 2024 is going to go (Here's hoping they gives good news!).
25. Zombie Apocalypse New Year's Eve Party
Let's be real, the undead roaming the planet was basically the only thing missing from 2023. Get ghoulish with makeup and prosthetics, stream some zombie movies and enjoy a zombie apocalypse party.
26. Year-End Trends New Year's Eve Party
Rock the most ubiquitous trends from the year as it comes to a close, whether it's athleisure, sweats, '90s nostalgia, or flares (yep, they're back!).
27. New Year's Eve Video Game Party
Whether you play with your pals online or in your living room, busting out any of the Super Mario games—Super Smash Bros., Super Mario Party, Mario Kart and more—or any video game, really, is sure to keep you guys entertained (and likely laughing!) for hours.
28. Foodie New Year's Eve Party
Whether we like it or not, a lot of us or our guests probably have a New Year’s resolution to get healthier, which means eating healthier… and potentially dieting for some (bleh). So for this party, make it a potluck where guests sign up to bring their favorite guilty pleasures or just delicious dishes, like mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, chocolate cake. Whatever they’ll miss most when they start counting calories in January.
29. Hygge New Year's Eve Party
It’s winter! Get all comfy-cozy and finally celebrate the end of the year with a hygge theme.
30. Midnight Brunch New Year's Eve Party
Midnight isn’t just the start of a new year, but a new day—and we all know your first meal of the day is the most important, right? Bust out your cinnamon buns, omelets, waffles, and hash browns to start your new year off on a sweet, savory, and very full note.
31. Superhero New Year's Eve Party
Host a Gen V binge-watching session, a Marvel movie marathon, or a fun superhero costume party. Serve shawarma for extra fan points!
32. Lisa Frank-Themed New Year's Eve Party
Who couldn't use some colorful nostalgia for comfort right now? Make your third-grade Trapper Keeper jealous with unicorns, rainbows, mermaids, and Lisa Frank's signature bright color palette. From cakes to cocktails to decor to outfits and hair, embrace your elementary school self.
33. Sweet New Year's Eve Party
Channel Katy Perry and her iconic Teenage Dream era with a Candyland party theme. Have a dessert bar, rent a cotton candy machine, maybe invest in some fun gummies (if you know you know), and go to town.
34. New Year's Eve Pajama Party
Swap out cookies and milk for a charcuterie board and booze (or, let's be real, why not enjoy both?), but keep the rest of the elements the same as your middle school days: The facials, mani-pedis and bonding time are a great way to kick start your self-care New Year’s resolutions.
35. Shiny and New New Year's Eve Party
The New Year feels shiny and, well, new, so capitalize on the feeling with metallic everything—and lots of glitter and sequins, from the dress code to the decor (we sense a disco ball in your future).
36. True Crime New Year's Eve Party
Obsessed with true crime and not scared to get a little dark? Team up with pals for a few games of Hunt A Killer and some documentary binge-viewing.
37. 2023 Funeral New Year's Eve Party
Say goodbye to 2023 in a tongue-in-cheek kind of way by holding a funeral party for this past year. Everyone dresses in their finest black attire, with veils and tissues highly recommended. Have some goth decorations including coffin-themed items like a coffin cake that says, "RIP 2023." Eulogize your favorite moments from this year and celebrate the death of one year and the birth of a new one.
38. Yellowstone New Year's Eve Party
Yellowstone has continued to be one of the most fun shows to watch. Host a binge-watching session and encourage everyone to dress up like they belong at the Dutton Ranch.
39. Batman New Year's Eve Party
With the latest caped crusader installment having happened in 2023, celebrate with a Batman (or Catwoman!) themed party, complete with costumes. Anyone brave enough to dress up in George Clooney's bat suit with its trademark nipples should get a prize.
40. Birth-Year New Year's Eve Party
Have all of your guests dress up as one of the biggest stars or news stories from the year of their birth. If that feels too broad, specify each person's birth date as the parameter!
41. Multicultural Potluck New Year's Eve Party
Have each guest bring a signature dish from their cultural background for a smorgasbord of deliciousness.
42. Monochromatic New Year's Eve Party
Pick a color and have every guest rock it from head to toe. You can also assign a different color to each guest and go all-in on the color party trend, or make it a rainbow theme.
43. Naked Lady New Year's Eve Party
Believe it or not, a Naked Lady Party isn't nearly as titillating nor as scandalous as it sounds, though it's still fun: Everyone brings some clothing they want to get rid of, and everyone can get something new from everyone else. It's a great way to pare down your wardrobe or rediscover something you loved but haven't worn yet (it may go well with the earrings your BFF would have otherwise tossed, for example). If there are clothes left over that no one wants, donate them and enjoy the tax write-off, as well as the knowledge that you all got your new duds in the most sustainable possible way.
44. Oscar Bait New Year's Eve Party
Binge all the awards-bait movies that you didn't get a chance to watch during the rest of the year so you can be ready for Oscar night!
45. Camping New Year's Eve Party
A great option especially for those with kids, set up tents and old-school blanket forts inside (or in your backyard if the weather permits). Make s'mores, tell ghost stories around a fire or star-gaze, and embrace the simplicity after a long and rather complicated year.
46. New Year's Eve Fondue Party
Melt away your troubles with chocolate, cheese, and plenty of snacks for dipping at a fondue party.
47. Secrets and Lies New Year's Eve Party
Play games like Never Have I Ever, Truth or Dare, and Would You Rather and get to know your guests better than you ever expected.
48. Decade-Themed New Year's Eve Party
From a grunge '90s theme to a mod '60s style, pick out a fun decade and have your pals dress up from that era—and make sure you have a playlist to match!
49. Blacklight New Year's Eve Party
Talk about a glow-up! Host a blacklight party complete with neon outfits, blacklight tattoos, body paint, glow sticks and more.
50. Las Vegas Themed New Year's Eve Party
Can't make it to Vegas? Bring Vegas to you with poker, blackjack, a home roulette wheel, craps and a buffet.
51. Card Game New Year's Eve Party
Aside from the usual playing cards, bust out the Uno, Apples to Apples, Cards Against Humanity (or Kids Against Maturity if you're playing with little ones) and more for a night full of laughs.
52. Cheesy New Year's Eve Party
Yep, this one is exactly what it sounds like. Bust out a charcuterie board, make grilled cheese, scarf down mac and cheese, watch cheesy movies, listen to cheesy songs, and, of course, enjoy cheesecake for dessert.
53. Good Luck New Year's Eve Party
Certain foods are considered good luck to eat on New Year's Eve, at midnight, and on New Year's Day. Serve them all, from black-eyed peas to pomegranates to fortune cookies, noodles, greens, fish and more.
54. New Year's Eve Toga Party
The Roman Empire was very popular this year (and apparently always is for the men in our lives). So celebrate 2023's weird Roman Empire obsession with a toga party to ring in 2024.
55. Bubbly New Year's Eve Party
Blow bubbles, hang bubble lights, chew bubble gum, and, obviously, pop the bubbly!
