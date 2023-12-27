World Briefly: US announces new weapons package for Ukraine, as funds dwindle and Congress is stalled on aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is announcing what officials say could be the final package of military aid to Ukraine unless Congress approves supplemental funding legislation that is stalled on Capitol Hill. The weapons are worth up to $250 million and include an array of air defense munitions and other missiles, artillery, anti-armor systems and other equipment. The aid is provided through the Presidential Drawdown Authority and will be pulled from Pentagon stockpiles. Lt. Col. Garron Garn, a Pentagon spokesman, says there is no more funding to replace the weapons taken from department stocks.

On foot and by donkey cart, thousands flee widening Israeli assault in central Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Thousands of Palestinian families are fleeing from the brunt of Israel's expanding ground offensive into Gaza's few remaining, overcrowded refuges. The movement comes as the military launches heavy strikes across the center and south of the territory. Palestinian health officials say dozens of people have been killed. The fleeing families arrive on foot or riding donkey carts loaded with belongings. A stream of people flowed into Deir al-Balah — a town that normally has a population of around 75,000. It has been overwhelmed by several hundred thousand people driven from northern Gaza as the region was pounded to rubble.

Democratic mayors renew pleas for federal help and coordination with Texas over migrant crisis

CHICAGO (AP) — The mayors of Chicago, New York City and Denver have renewed pleas for more federal help and coordination with Texas over the growing number of asylum-seekers arriving in their cities by bus and plane. The mayors held a news conference Wednesday. Their requests come as U.S. cities have struggled to manage the increasing number of migrants sent from Texas and other states. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's busing operation has sent more than 80,000 migrants to Democratic-led cities since last year. His administration stepped up the practice last week and started sending chartered planes.

The New York Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft for using its stories to train chatbots

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft, trying to end the practice of using its stories to train chatbots. In the federal suit filed Wednesday in Manhattan, the Times said OpenAI and Microsoft are advancing their technology through the "unlawful use of The Times's work to create artificial intelligence products that compete with it" and "threatens The Times's ability to provide that service." Artificial intelligence companies scrape information available online, including articles published by news organizations, to train generative AI chatbots. OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions. Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. The photo shows the actor wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard. In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole.

Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86

Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86. The National Comedy Center, on behalf of his family, said in a statement Wednesday that Smothers died Tuesday following a cancer battle. "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" debuted on CBS in the fall of 1967 with a mix of music and comedy that included satirical sketches lampooning the Establishment and railing against the Vietnam War. The show, though popular with viewers, drew the ire of network censors who constantly battled the brothers over its content. In 1970, CBS abruptly canceled the show.

Argentina's unions take to the streets to protest president's cutbacks, deregulation and austerity

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Thousands of union members and activists are taking to the streets of Argentina's capital to protest President Javier Milei's sweeping program of cutbacks, deregulation and austerity measures meant to reform the country's struggling economy. Unions had asked a court for a prior injunction to block measures lifting some labor protections, but a judge rejected the appeal, noting the decree had not yet entered into effect. The protest went off peacefully, except for a confrontation between a small group of protesters and police. Journalists were caught up in the scuffle as police broke up the group of protesters, and some were beaten by police.

She died weeks after fleeing the Maui wildfire; her family fought to have her listed as a victim

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — A wildfire that tore through the heart of the Hawaii island of Maui this summer showed how older residents are at particular risk from disasters. Sixty of the 100 people killed in the Maui fire this summer were 65 or older. Many relatives are now facing grief and anger or feeling robbed of final years with their elders. As climate change has intensified natural disasters including wildfires and hurricanes, the number of people exposed to such hazards has increased. Studies around the world have suggested that wildfire disproportionately affects socially vulnerable people, such as those who are older and might have a diminished capacity to respond to danger, or those who are disabled or low-income.