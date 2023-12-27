Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth

A long-time family medicine practitioner in Prescott is celebrating a year as part of a novel, telehealth membership venture that enables her to deliver personalized care without requiring existing and prospective patients to drive anywhere or endure long waits for appointments.

Through her alliance with The Complete Human Co., a telehealth startup that premiered in Prescott a year ago, Dr. Nancy Blum is able to deliver high-caliber, primary medical care through virtual screen, hour-long appointments, at affordable rates for enrolled patients with or without insurance. The company accepts most traditional insurances and Medicare, but for those without insurance Blum will accept cash payments of $50 a month or through established payment plans, said Elle Monus, the health company spokesperson.

In addition, the Complete Human Co. and its Chief Executive Officer Riley Levy are offering psychiatric mental health care and medical management through their telehealth practice. A psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Sarah Barker is charged with the care of those patients, Monus said.

With nationwide shortages of physicians, nurses and other medical care practitioners, telehealth care is becoming a more prevalent way of obtaining health care, but most hospitals and private practices offer it as a piece of their medical practice rather than as the sole way patients obtain care.

“Telehealth itself is not completely new, but our approach is,” said Sarina Pattar, the company vice president of operations in a news release. “The cornerstone of our mission is to provide quality healthcare to those who traditionally don’t have access to a providerand care team that can help them navigate the complexities of today’s healthcare system.”

With its year of experience with Dr. Blum and the Prescott-based team, Monus said The Complete Human Co. is starting to expand to other areas with a similar model that relies on technology but is rooted in convenient, affordable and personalized and quality care. Blum is the company’s chief medical officer.

“We’re trying to build a hub of care,” Monus said, noting that as a primary care provider Blum knows her patients and can coordinate everything from pharmacy requests, lab work and referrals to specialists utilizing this same brand of virtual appointments, not only in Arizona but around the country. “We are invested in you (the patient) as a complete human.”

A Blum patient herself, Monus said she is confident Levy found the right doctor for this trailblazing medical endeavor.

With a loyal patient base, Blum has seamlessly morphed into this new brand of practice that Monus assures still offers her individuals and families the promise of her devoted attention and medical expertise. Though she is managing the current patient load, and still accepting new member patients, Monus said the company expects it will expand the Prescott medical team as the need arises.

“She has turned out to be one of the best women I’ve ever met,” Monus said of Blum, a doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO) able to offer treatment that may or may not rely on traditional medical practices or prescriptions based on patient preference and needs. “We love her, and the team loves her.

“She’s been nothing but a blessing, for sure.”

As for the technical aspects of operating such a practice, Monus admits it can take some getting used to, but the company has highly qualified technicians available seven days a week to walk patients through every step of the process, troubleshooting until patients are comfortable. She also noted that the company earned the highest security clearance related to maintaining security of their patient clientele’s confidential medical records.

A year into this venture, Monus said company leaders are beyond pleased with how Blum and her team have been able to reconfigure health care to meet the modern day of patients.

“It’s a beautiful thing that we hope we can mimic to the world,” Monus said. “Proactive, rather than reactive health care, that’s what we’re trying to move towards.”

