United Airlines insists on one rule many passengers don't like

Airline passengers working their way through the traveling process are often looking to make the sometimes difficult experience as enjoyable as possible.

But United Airlines (UAL) - Get Free Report has one policy that is an inconvenience for many flyers — and there is a simple reason why.

Related: Southwest passengers experienced a particularly terrifying situation mid-flight

First, on a larger scale, it's important to note that United is a founding member of Star Alliance, a global aviation partnership.

The alliance allows passengers to fly on multiple airlines on partner flights, making international travel easier by providing more route options with global airlines. Star Alliance currently has 26 member airlines.

Travel expert Ben Schlappig explained one major benefit of these partnerships on One Mile At a Time.

"One of the great things about ... global airline alliances is that they offer reciprocal lounge access for travelers," Schlappig wrote. "I wanted to take a closer look at the Star Alliance’s lounge access policy for travelers, as understanding the nuances of airport lounge access can be complicated."

Schlappig illustrated an important point to understand about lounge access with Star Alliance.

"As a general rule of thumb, you can expect that you'll get lounge access with Star Alliance either if you have Star Alliance Gold elite status, or if you’re traveling in first or business class," he wrote. "That doesn't consistently apply within the United States (when traveling on United)."

A United Airlines aircraft is seen flying above clouds. Image source&colon Shutterstock

United Airlines does it differently

There is a distinction to be made about lounge access when flying in the U.S. as opposed to internationally.

"U.S. airlines tend to get in the way of the alliance 'groove' when it comes to lounge access," Schlappig wrote. "That’s because within the United States you generally don't get lounge access just for flying domestic first class, or on account of having elite status. Rather, U.S. airlines try to sell lounge memberships."

Specifically for travelers on United, this can be an inconvenience. But the experience is not unique to United. It's basically just a symptom of how things are typically done in the U.S. regarding lounge access.

"A first or business class ticket within the United States on United generally won't get you lounge access, with the exception of a limited number of premium routes," Schlappig clarified. "Star Alliance Gold members through United MileagePlus don't get United Club access when traveling within the United States on United; however, Star Alliance Gold members who earn status through a program other than United MileagePlus can access United Clubs when traveling domestically."

How to by a United Club membership

Travelers can purchase United Club memberships with miles or cash.

Here's the cost breakdown:

General member: $650 or 85,000 miles Premier Silver: $650 or 85,000 miles Premier Gold: $650 or 85,000 miles Premier Platinum: $650 or 85,000 miles Premier 1K: $550 or 75,000 miles United Global Services: $550 or 75,000 miles

"With this you're paying anywhere from $550 to $650 annually, depending on your status," Schlappig wrote. "If you are going to buy a United Club membership, I'd highly recommend paying cash over redeeming miles. As you can see, you're getting under 0.8 cents of value per MileagePlus mile this way, and that’s just a really bad value."

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.