Tom Hanks' Son Chet Shares Rare and 'Epic' Photo With Dad

Who doesn't love a father-son selfie moment—especially when it involves Tom Hanks.

The legendary actor was recently featured on his son Chet Hanks' Instagram page in a casual photo of the duo looking utterly cool together.

The Instagram pic—which fans are deeming an "epic" shot—featured Chet, 33, rocking a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and a black puffer jacket, while his Oscar-winning dad sported an olive green coat, a winter hat and a pair of clear, square-framed glasses.

"Gang," Chet simply captioned the Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Dec. 26, while his followers rushed to the comments to applaud the awesome shot.

"two icons, one photo 📸," one user wrote, as another added, "okay this is epic."

"This goes pretty hard," someone else chimed in.

Chet is one of Tom's two children with wife Rita Wilson, in addition to his youngest son Truman, 28. The Forrest Gump star also shares eldest son Colin, 46, and his only daughter Elizabeth Ann, 41, with his first wife, Samantha Lewes.

Chet's selfie with his dad comes over a month after he was forced to take matters into his own hands when a stranger allegedly attempted to rob him at his Los Angeles-area home.

Law enforcement sources said Chet got in a good punch on the 42-year-old suspect before police arrived and were eventually able to put the suspect in handcuffs.

However, he still continued to resist, falling back onto one of the officers as they tried to lead him into a cop car, prompting the deputy to reportedly break his leg in the fall.

Both the officer and the suspect were subsequently taken to the hospital, before the alleged intruder was taken to jail and booked for burglary.

Luckily, Chet was physically unharmed in the incident, though it is still unclear if anything was stolen from the home.

