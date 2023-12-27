Three Week 16 Plays to Watch Again: Joe Flacco Is a Weapon

Joe Flacco is a real weapon With Flacco under center, the Browns are 3–1 and hold the AFC’s fifth seed. While he has thrown seven interceptions in that span, he’s also tossed 10 touchdowns while eclipsing the 300-yard mark three times. Furthermore, Flacco’s deep-ball ability has unlocked Amari Cooper, who is thriving with the 2012 Super Bowl–winning quarterback. With Flacco, Cooper has 485 receiving yards and three scores. On Sunday, the duo teamed up to torch the Houston Texans, with Cooper catching 11 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. It all started on the game’s first play from scrimmage. The Browns called for max protection and a two-man route, while the Texans sat in quarters (Cover 4) coverage. Cleveland ran a standard combination, with a deep in from the boundary side while Cooper ran a post on the field side. Coach Kevin Stefanski was hoping to hit a big play early against an injury-riddled Houston team, and his aggressiveness paid off. Screenshot from NFL&plus all-22 Once Flacco gets to the top of his drop, he has an easy read. The in-route from Elijah Moore (No. 8) is covered. He was bracketed well both in terms of depth and inside space. However, Cooper has a chance. The 10-year veteran did a nice job of widening the boundary corner by bending his route a bit toward the sideline. Once Houston cornerback Steven Nelson (No. 21) opened his hips, he was unable to defend the post. On the inside, Cooper has to beat safety Jimmie Ward (No. 1). Ward, however, took a bad angle on the play, driving on Cooper rather than staying on top. Once Flacco saw Cooper get even with Ward, with the defender’s hips facing the outside, he unloaded. Screenshot from NFL&plus all-22 While the pass was a tad underthrown, Cooper had separated enough from both Nelson and Ward to make the grab. The result was a 53-yard reception to open the game, followed by a Cleveland touchdown moments later. Screenshot from NFL&plus all-22 The Browns came out firing on the game's first play.



Kevin Stefanski has full confidence in Joe Flacco, and the 38-year-old still has the deep ball.



Amari Cooper runs through zone coverage, and Flacco hit him with the rainmaker. pic.twitter.com/Iv6XMsJ1B4 — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 27, 2023

Kyle Hamilton shows superstar stuff Christmas night promised a potential Super Bowl preview. If that’s the case, the San Francisco 49ers better start trying to figure out the Ravens. On the game’s first possession, we saw what was to come. Brock Purdy threw the first of his four interceptions, including a pair to safety Kyle Hamilton. Last year Hamilton showed talent as a first-rounder out of Notre Dame, notching two sacks and five passes defensed. In 2023, he’s become a game-changing star. On the following play, San Francisco had a first-and-10 at Baltimore’s 15-yard line. The Niners were rolling, gaining 74 yards on only four plays. Here, they came out in 21-personnel (two RB, TE, two WR) with Deebo Samuel (No. 19) in the slot to the left. The Ravens played quarter coverage with three underneath defenders. Screenshot from NFL&plus all-22 At the top of Purdy’s drop, the picture couldn’t have been clearer for him. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk (No. 44) and tight end George Kittle (No. 85) were occupying defenders on the right side, while Brandon Aiyuk (No. 11) was covered by the corner on the field side. Meanwhile, Samuel was running a skinny post to the middle. Once he cleared middle linebacker Roquan Smith (No. 0) and bent inside, Purdy was ready to fire down the seam. It’s the right play. The design was terrific for the coverage, except for one problem: Hamilton. Most safeties on the boundary side, in this spot, would shade toward Kittle. On that drive alone, Kittle already had a 58-yard reception. Furthermore, Samuel is on the opposite side of the field. Hamilton has no reason to be looking that way, knowing he has a fellow safety on that side. Screenshot from NFL&plus all-22 Instead, Hamilton makes a phenomenal play. He never drifts toward the right side and Kittle. Rather, the former Fighting Irish standout stands firm and waits for Purdy to release while Samuel runs toward him. Purdy could have helped matters by throwing low and hard. It would have meant a tougher play for Samuel, but a throw with less risk. The pass ended up being accurate, but it gave Hamilton a chance to steal, which he gladly did. Screenshot from NFL&plus all-22 Kyle Hamilton might be the best safety in football. Superstar talent.



Instead of being occupied by George Kittle's short, eye-candy route, Hamilton stays put, sees the route combination and makes a great INT, jumping in front of Deebo Samuel.



That's All-Pro stuff. pic.twitter.com/4JeAQkTTnt — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 27, 2023