This was officially ranked the worst travel trend of 2023

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds Tri City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols Dec. 31 Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

This was officially ranked the worst travel trend of 2023

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 8:41 p.m.

As the world finally shed the last of pandemic-related border restrictions and requirements, the last year was a particularly big one when it came to travel.

Airports around the world struggled to contain the rush of people taking long-awaited trips while, in the U.S., spending on outgoing travel surpassed what was spent in 2019 by more than $2 billion. Airlines have also responded to the demand both by increasing its service to major cities such as London and launching new routes to destinations like Mexico's Tulum and Portugal's Faro amid skyrocketing popularity.

Related: 'Airline considers it stealing': Flight attendant describes sneaky things travelers do

As every year, frequent travelers and influencers have also popularized certain ways of travel that contributed to overtourism or otherwise rubbed many the wrong way. In its ranking of "10 Terrible Travel Trends That We Do Not Want To See In 2024," Fodor's Travel Guide placed "traveling like a local" at the very top.

Travelers jump into blue water off a boat.

DisobeyArt&solShutterstock

What is 'traveling like a local' (and why actual locals hate it)

The trend can best be described as the growing traveler interest to "not look like a tourist" and visit places where other tourists are not going in order to appear more cultured. Google Trends  (GOOGL) - Get Free Report searches for "how not to look like a tourist" soared throughout the year while the New York Times published multiple articles about how not to look like one in New York, Paris or while wearing certain shoes.

More Travel:

"Accept that you don't have the local knowledge of the place you're visiting and that locals have a different outlook formed on a much deeper understanding of a place than you do," Scott Laird writes in the ranking.

Other annoying "travel behaviors" singled out by the travel guide publisher include calling any and all vacations as a type of "moon" (not just honeymoon but also "babymoon," "solomoon" and "buddymoon") and shaming other tourists' choice to go to major attractions instead of off-the-beaten-path destinations.

These other travel behaviors were rated as particularly annoying

"It's unnecessary to yuck someone else's yum in the travel space," Laird writes. "If someone's excited about going to Paris, don't decry it as a tourist trap. If they're raving about the safari they went on, saying it was 'too Americanized' probably isn't the most tactful response."

The authors also poked fun at TikTok-popular terms like "destination dupes" which compare a smaller city with a larger and more expensive one while ignoring the things that make each worth visiting in its own right along with over-reliance on bucket lists. They also called out "gawker tourists" who went to Hawaii just to see the devastation caused by the deadly wildfires that completely destroyed the historic town of Lahaina.

The AI-written guidebooks that started to appear on the internet in the early part of 2023 also caught Fodor's attention. Many were later uncovered to be scams that were pulled from Wikipedia entries but presented as being written by humans in order to get people going to certain places to buy them.

"These guidebooks, shoddily written with AI from information pulled from the internet (and not verified or fact-checked), have proliferated and made travel planning more confusing for travelers, and it's time they go," writes Laird.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: