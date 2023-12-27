The 'Thoughtful' Surprise One Security Guard Gifted Jason Kelce for Christmas

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12 Police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured Fry’s employee Arizona among states where Hispanic families are surging into middle class Joe Duffy retires as Chino Valley finance director MatForce partners with Chino Valley school district to offer parenting classes in Spanish Prescott’s Recreation Services expects master plan updates in coming year

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The 'Thoughtful' Surprise One Security Guard Gifted Jason Kelce for Christmas

Carly Silva
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 6:30 p.m.

Jason Kelce's Christmas game day was made a little sweeter by one of the regular security guards at his home stadium. 

The center for the Philadelphia Eagles was gifted a special Christmas surprise before his game against the New York Giants on Monday, Dec. 25, and he made sure to give a shoutout to the security guard behind the kind gesture during the latest episode of his and brother Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast. 

"As we were going into the stadium, the security guys were checking the cars, and one of the security guards that's always there, Al—they're like, 'Hey, Al's got something for you,'" Jason explained. "I looked over and he's got a big old box of Reese's Peanut Butter Puffs." 

"So shoutout to Al," Jason, 36, added, after his younger brother chimed in to exclaim, "Big Al!" 

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, went on to ask his older bro if he was able to eat a bowl of the breakfast cereal before Monday's big game, to which Jason answered, "no unfortunately, there weren't any bowls."

But, Jason was able to indulge in a bowl after the game, making the Eagles' victory over the Giants just that much sweeter.

"Shoutout to Al for bringing the Christmas spirit man," Travis stated, while Jason added that Al's gesture was very "thoughtful." 

Even though Jason and the Eagles came out on top for their Christmas day matchup, the same couldn't be said for Travis and the Chiefs, who lost to the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday's game, which was attending by Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift and her whole family, including mom Andrea Swift, dad Scott Swift and brother Austin Swift—who was dressed up as Santa Claus for the outing.

Next: Fans Send Travis Kelce Love As He Addresses Throwing Helmet During Christmas Day Game

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: