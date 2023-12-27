The Dodgers Welcomed Yoshinobu Yamamoto With an Anime-Inspired Video and Fans Loved It

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
In the classroom and on social media, YC alumnus Jay Hosteen imparts authenticity and courage with humor and wit Veteran physician in Prescott celebrates year of expanding telehealth Members say prison oversight panel cannot do its job Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board leaders praise prioritization of ESSER funds Tri City DUI Task force to conduct saturation patrols Dec. 31 Preparation underway for Point-In-Time unsheltered and sheltered homeless count Proposed law would make blocking roads during protests a felony Picture This: Historic holiday guest ‘Love in Action’ is theme of 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 Portion of North Road 1 in Chino Valley to close Jan. 4-12

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The Dodgers Welcomed Yoshinobu Yamamoto With an Anime-Inspired Video and Fans Loved It

Tyler Lauletta
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 10:53 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers spent more than a billion dollars on the two biggest free agents of the MLB offseason.

First, the Dodgers secured the services of two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, $700 million deal that sent shockwaves across the baseball world.

Just a few days later, Los Angeles made another huge splash, signing Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal that put him alongside his countryman for the next decade of Dodgers baseball.

On Wednesday, Yamamoto’s deal was celebrated with an official announcement as the Dodgers took a move out of the Chargers’ social media playbook to welcome their new pitcher, making him the star of a brief anime-inspired video.

Welcome to Los Angeles, Yoshinobu Yamamoto!

ロサンゼルスへようこそ、山本由伸！ pic.twitter.com/nBVUYJpn9V

— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 27, 2023

Baseball fans loved the post.

AHHHH THE HYPE VIDEO YOU GUYS COOKED

— sky (@GonsolinRBW) December 27, 2023

The production/social crew are doing some serious work these days https://t.co/f3V6xvmcZN

— Josh Thomas (@jokeylocomotive) December 27, 2023

oh this goes crazy but now i want an anime intro for the whole starting lineup https://t.co/7avrw3zLGj

— kriz • SAMURAI DODGERS (@ellezirkpdx) December 27, 2023

Another banger from @Hunter_Kondo! https://t.co/7z1LNqjbm8

— Ross Yoshida (@RYDesignLA) December 27, 2023

The Dodgers’ social team keeps going hard and I love it so. https://t.co/qlRwLZYxyX

— Russell Varner (@rvarner) December 27, 2023

The editing team deserves a raise they've only been putting out heat this offseason https://t.co/5CBb1cz3id

— jp (@jpizzler17) December 27, 2023

Yamamoto has yet to play an inning of Major League Baseball, but was dominant as a pro in Japan, sporting a 70–29 record, 1.82 ERA and 922 strikeouts across seven seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: