RWOP donates to help Tribal Police keep K-9 safe

The Yavapai Tribal Police Department (YTPD) and its K-9 Unit were awarded a $8,500 donation at the Republican Women of Prescott’s (RWOP) Tuesday, Dec. 12, luncheon, to help outfit a K-9 vehicle for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) K-9, “Bentley.”

The money will be used to outfit a K-9 vehicle to accommodate the special needs of their K-9, according to a news release. This will include a secure kennel in the vehicle as well as a heat alarm system. The current vehicle that is being used does not have rear air conditioning for the K-9. This poses a risk to the K-9, as there is a 10- to 15-degree temperature difference between the main compartment of the vehicle and the kennel.

The YTPD’s K-9 unit is the only EOD unit in Northern Arizona and continues to provide services in all of Northern Arizona.

Information provided by Republican Women of Prescott.