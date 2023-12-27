OFFERS
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Pistons Break Single-Season Record With 27th Consecutive Loss, and NBA Fans Had Jokes

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 2:46 a.m.

The 2023-24 Detroit Pistons are officially owners of the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history after falling short on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

The 118–112 defeat marks their 27th straight loss, breaking the all-time record of 26 games which was previously held by both the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers. That Sixers team lost 28 straight games across two seasons, too, another record well within Detroit’s grasp.

The Pistons are now without a win since their third game of the season, which came all the way back on Oct. 28 against the Charlotte Hornets. They improved to 2-1 after that victory, before perilously dropping the next 27 games.

Despite a hard-fought battle against the Nets, during which former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham provided Detroit with 41 points, nine rebounds, and five assists while shooting 15-of-21 from the field, Detroit was unable to escape the clutches of unwanted NBA history.

Fans on social media had plenty to say after the Pistons took the crown for the longest single-season losing streak in league history, and they sounded off on X. 

The Pistons are trying their best.

— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 27, 2023

Pistons season pic.twitter.com/VQ5AKuTu9c

— Doug Norrie (@DougNorrie) December 27, 2023

watching a pistons-nets game in late december like it’s game 7 of the NBA finals

— Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) December 27, 2023

“Sell-The-Team” chants didnt start until 28 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter tonight. You call it tragic, i call it progress!

— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 27, 2023

Will the Pistons win a game within the next month? pic.twitter.com/oLWDEfF7lX

— 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 ✈️ (@mldiffley) December 27, 2023

Everybody wanted to know what the Detroit Pistons would do if they FINALLY got a win. pic.twitter.com/iQ2H0kbe0v

— Hater Report (@HaterReport_) December 27, 2023

What would the NBA do if the Pistons just never won a basketball game again

How long would they let it go before doing something

— 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) December 27, 2023

I'm sick for Cade

— PistonsThoughts (@PistonsThoughts) December 27, 2023

The Pistons have done it! 😅 pic.twitter.com/rZ48ux0VCJ

— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 27, 2023
