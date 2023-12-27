One Man's Rant: A Christmas to remember

In the early evenings, Violet liked to reflect on her life. She’d been married to Harry for 39 years. Those were the most wonderful years of her life, but when the couple decided to have a family, they were heartbroken to discover they couldn’t. When Harry passed away four years ago, Violet chose to remain in the home they’d purchased following their wedding even though it was in a rural neighborhood that couldn’t offer a “next-door” neighbor if she needed help.

In late August, a large moving truck stopped at the old Henderson place just down the lane from Violet’s house. Three young children exploded out of a car followed by their parents. Four men began moving furniture into the house. Shouts of childish glee and loud instructions to the moving men filled the air that only a few hours earlier had been gently stirred by only an occasional breeze. Violet was pleased that a family was moving onto the vacant property, but she’d grown used to a tranquil neighborhood, so she was wary of this new development.

The following week, Ellen Jensen and her three children, Sally, Tommy, and Jerry, dropped by to visit. Violet enthusiastically welcomed them into her home since she didn’t have many guests these days. During the following weeks, the Jensen’s seemed to be a relatively quiet family despite the noisy impressions of their moving-in day.

In November, Ellen and Ted invited Violet to join their family for Thanksgiving dinner. She hesitated slightly before accepting. Ellen assured her, “Ted will pick you up, so you don’t have to walk!”



On Thanksgiving morning, she was overwhelmed by the warmth of the Jensen home and the easy camaraderie of the Jensen family. As everyone sat down to dinner, Ellen asked if Violet would like to offer the prayer. Before Violet could respond, her eyes moistened and her throat swelled with emotion; She hadn’t even thought of prayer since Harry’s death years before. Somehow, her words flowed as she thanked God for her new friends, although she doesn’t exactly remember if she gave thanks for her “new friends” or her “new family.”

Around the middle of December, she found a Christmas card in her mailbox from Ellen, Ted, and the children. Ellen Jensen had added an invitation to join them for Christmas morning, breakfast, and the opening of presents. Later that day, Ellen called Violet to say that the children sincerely hoped that she could share Christmas morning with them. “They’re already working on the gifts they want to give to you”, she added. Any hesitation Violet felt faded more quickly this time as she agreed to be part of the Jensen’s Christmas.

At long last, Christmas morning arrived. The children were waiting with hugs and giggles at the front door as Violet entered. Within minutes, she felt a natural part of the holiday atmosphere. Each of the children gave her a gift of the artwork they had created just for her. Six-year-old Jerry asked if he could call her “Grammy.” She smiled and said yes, of course!

The morning and the sound of happy squeals and tearing Christmas wrapping soon gave way to relaxed contentment even among the children. Suddenly, Tommy decided to tell a joke he’d heard at school. His voluntary presentation came as a surprise to the family since he was usually very shy. Try as he might, he couldn’t remember the punch line so everyone, including Violet, jumped in with suggestions for a funny line to fit the joke.

When breakfast concluded and the festivities wound down, Ted drove Violet home with an extra piece of pumpkin pie. All day long she felt the “high” of celebrating Christmas at the Jensen house. She drifted off to sleep that night with tears spilling onto her pillow coupled with the irrepressible belief that she’d just been adopted by the family in the old Henderson place.

