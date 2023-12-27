OFFERS
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Weather
Obituary: Herbert Windolf

Herbert Windolf

Herbert Windolf

Originally Published: December 27, 2023 6 p.m.

Born in 1936 in Wiesbaden, Germany, Herbert Windolf died late on Dec. 21, 2023.

He grew up in Germany amidst WWII; at the age of 19 he traveled by motorcycle through NE Africa - the beginning adventure of many later world travels.

He spent a year working in Paris, France. At 27 and in the employ of a German machine tool company, Herbert emigrated with his wife and three young children to Canada, then to the USA in 1970.

He retired from this same company, as managing director. He earned a bachelor's degree in anthropology. In 1991 Herbert moved with his wife to Prescott, Arizona. Herbert translated several German books including some of Karl May's Westerns, which he grew up reading.

He facilitated scientific courses in the adult education center. He wrote travelogues, scientific articles, an autobiography, and the biography of his in-laws' time as missionaries in Sumatra. He wrote 13 volumes of prose/poetry depicting his many views on the challenges of his life, marriage and health. He was VP Emeritus of the Planetary Studies Foundation.

Herbert is survived by his three children: Dirk, Kirsten and Willow; his former wife: Ute; and grandchildren: Moshe, Natalie and Emris. Information provided by the family.

