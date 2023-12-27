OFFERS
Mariah Carey Sparkles in Red Sequin Dress With Thigh-High Slit to Celebrate Major Milestone

Devon Forward
Originally Published: December 27, 2023 8:24 p.m.

Mariah Carey showed off her style and extreme musical success as she commemorated a big career milestone with new glam Christmas-themed photos.

The 54-year-old shared pictures of herself rocking a sequined bright red dress with a thigh-high slit and a red robe on top. Her hair was styled in soft waves, and she accessorized with a shining statement necklace featuring multiple big red stones.

In the first photo, Carey posed alone in front of her Christmas tree, while she was joined by her daughter Monroe and their dog for the second snap. 

While Carey needs no reason to show off her glam fashion, she also marked an impressive landmark with her music success in the update, writing to her fans, "Wow!! Woke up this morning to the incredible news of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' breaking the Spotify record and being #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 & the Global 200 charts! 🤯🎁🥳🤩."

Carey's hit song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" was streamed 23,701,697 times on Christmas Eve, breaking the record for number of streams in a single day. She broke her own record of 21,273,357 streams set last year.

Along with this, the popular holiday track took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second week in a row, and the 14th overall. She is also the first artist to have three No. 1 songs for 14 weeks or longer.

Fans cheered Carey on, with one commenting in response to the news, "Mariah pretending to be shocked about being a legend will never get old haha😂."

"THE MOST BEAUTIFUL AND DESERVING!! Every day you reach new heights! We are so proud of you. CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN! 👑❤️," said another enthusiastic supporter.

Carey first released "All I Want For Christmas" in 1994 on her first holiday album, Merry Christmas

Next: Did Mariah Carey Really Write "All I Want for Christmas Is You" in 15 Minutes? Here's What She Told Parade

