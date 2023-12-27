Letter: Vetting immigrants

Editor:

Your attempt to toe the line on the immigration issue is appreciated, Dec. 27 “What if we protect our borders, enforce laws?”

But the facts are this. If you fly from the Prescott Regional Airport to Sky Harbor in Phoenix you are vetted, by the airline, by TSA, and therefore by the government.

However, you can walk across the border and not be vetted.

That is the issue. Immigration is OK with just about everyone, if everyone is vetted. Everyone.

The disaster at our borders must be stopped and managed. Start now.

Pete Williams

Prescott